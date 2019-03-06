 New Missouri Highway Patrol Superintendent Brings Crime-Fighting Background To Post | St. Louis Public Radio

New Missouri Highway Patrol Superintendent Brings Crime-Fighting Background To Post

By 32 minutes ago
  • Lt. Colonel Eric Olson speaks to reporters after being named by Gov. Mike Parson to lead the Missouri State Highway Patrol
    Lt. Colonel Eric Olson speaks to reporters after being named by Gov. Mike Parson to lead the Missouri State Highway Patrol
    Samuel King / KCUR 89.3
Originally published on March 6, 2019 5:57 am

The acting head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol may soon have the job permanently. Governor Mike Parson appointed Lt. Colonel Eric Olson as superintendent on Tuesday. Olson will continue to serve as acting superintendent until his appointment is confirmed by the Missouri Senate.

“This is certainly a humbling experience for me, and I would do my best to represent the patrol in a manner that’s consistent with those who have gone before me,” Olson said.

Olson has been acting superintendent since September when Sandy Karsten was appointed as Director of the Department of Public Safety. Olson talked about the patrol’s decades-long history, but also cited his priorities for the future.

“Closely examining the use of allocated resources, safety for all patrol employees, opportunities to improve public service, and strengthening diversity in recruiting for the agency will also receive my full attention,” Olson said.

Olson also said the agency will continue to look at ways to improve its use of technology to combat crime.

Parson said Olson’s varied law enforcement experiences in both urban and rural areas as a key reason for his appointment. Olson served as head of Troop A, which is based in Lee’s Summit and also led the patrol’s drug and crime control division.

When asked if Olson would continue the special patrols on highways in the St. Louis region, which are aimed at helping free up resources for local police to fight crime, Parson said discussions are continuing. “We’re here to figure that out because we’ve got problems in some of the bigger metropolitan areas along with other parts of the state, we’ve just got to figure out how to do it better,” Parson said.

Olson is a native of Chillicothe, MO and graduated from William Jewell College in Liberty.

Samuel King is the Missouri government and politics reporter at KCUR 89.3. Follow him on Twitter: @SamuelKingNews

Copyright 2019 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.

Tags: 
Missouri Highway Patrol
Top Stories
Eric Olson

Related Content

Largely white and male Missouri Highway Patrol seeks to diversify

By Marshall Griffin Oct 6, 2017
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has put out a call for trooper applicants, while it acknowledges it has struggled to attract minority recruits. The agency's 99th recruit class graduated in December.
File photo I Courtesy Missouri Department of Public Safety I Flickr

The Missouri State Highway Patrol remains a predominantly white and male law enforcement agency. And efforts to change that reality haven’t made much headway over the last few years.

According to the most recent numbers, 94 percent of Missouri Highway Patrol troopers that are on the road are white. The percentage of minority troopers peaked in 1989 at 10 percent, but is now at 5.71 percent, with 2.6 percent being African-American.

And the Missouri Highway Patrol also lacks gender diversity: 5 percent of its officers on the road are women.  

Highway Patrol flying with advanced technology

By Sep 1, 2016
ARS screen in a helicopter
Provided by Churchill Navigation

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is using new technology that can be described as Google Maps on steroids. It helps pilots search for missing persons and better track possible suspects.