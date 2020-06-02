 New Missouri Law Allows Families To Place Cameras Inside Nursing Homes | St. Louis Public Radio

New Missouri Law Allows Families To Place Cameras Inside Nursing Homes

By 1 hour ago
  • Royal Oak Nursing & Rehabilitation in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood on April 22, 2020.
    Missouri legislators recently passed a law that would prohibit nursing homes, like Royal Oak Nursing & Rehab in St. Louis, from evicting residents who want to install a camera in their rooms.
    Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Guardians of nursing home residents in Missouri will soon be allowed to install cameras in facilities to monitor how workers provide care to their loved ones. 

The Missouri Legislature passed a law in mid-May to allow surveillance of residents’ rooms. Patient advocates say the measure could help families keep an eye on relatives they can’t visit during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Cameras would allow families to document abuse or workers not taking precautions against the coronavirus, said Marjorie Moore, executive director of VOYCE, a St. Louis advocacy group for long-term care residents.

“Throughout the pandemic, [residents] have to be the ones to speak up during this time. So if someone comes into their room without wearing a mask, they have to be able to speak up,” Moores said. “But you know, a lot of folks can’t. This allows us to say, 'Hey, this facility really needs some help.'” 

Many families have struggled during the pandemic to find out if their loved ones are being properly taken care of and if other residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. The bill’s House sponsor, Rep. Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis County, receives many calls from distressed family members.

“What I get now is, ‘What am I going to do? How do I see my loved one? And what are they doing in there? We don’t know what they’re doing in there,’” Murphy said. 

Patient advocates have tried for several years to convince state lawmakers to pass the bill. Previous versions of it have failed due to the nursing home industry’s concerns about patient and worker privacy. 

“They had concerns about what would happen if a nurse went into a room and dropped a bedpan, would she become a YouTube sensation?” Murphy said. 

To address privacy concerns, the bill was revised to make video recordings co-owned by the family and the nursing home. Both parties would have to agree to release any recordings, unless it captured any abuse or neglect that would be reported to state authorities. Facilities would be prohibited from evicting residents because they installed a camera inside their room. 

It would also require signs inside patients’ rooms that say the room is being monitored. Roommates or their guardians can request having the camera pointed away from them. 

Twelve states, including Illinois and Texas, allow nursing home residents and guardians to install cameras in their rooms.

Follow Eli on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Nursing Homes
coronavirus
2020 Missouri Legislature
Top Stories

Related Content

Afraid Of Coronavirus Exposure, St. Louis Families Are Pulling Loved Ones Out Of Nursing Homes

By May 26, 2020
Greg Shank, 20, Harry Shank, 94 and Gary Shank, 65, pose for a photo at their home in St. Louis County on May 22, 2020.
Greg Shank

A few weeks ago, St. Louis County resident Gary Shank decided to move his 94-year-old father out of Delmar Gardens nursing home in Chesterfield. 

Delmar Gardens notified Shank, who lives near Chesterfield, that three residents there had tested positive. Shank didn’t want his father to become infected, so he brought him home on May 6.

More than a third of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in the St. Louis County have reported to state health officials that multiple residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Like others who have moved loved ones from nursing homes, Shank wanted to distance his father from the risk.

'This Wasn’t Right': A Nursing Home Worker’s Daughter Grieves The Loss Of Her Mother

By May 6, 2020
Cynthia Whitfield, a nursing home worker at Grand Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation, who passed away on April 21, 2020.
Jasmine Whitfield

When the coronavirus began spreading in Missouri, Jasmine Whitfield remembers how scared her mother was. 

Cynthia Whitfield, 58, was a certified medication technician at Grand Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in St. Louis’ Grand Center. Since March, dozens of nursing home workers and residents in the St. Louis region have tested positive for the coronavirus. Whitfield was one of them.

Missouri Health Officials Won't Name Nursing Homes With Coronavirus Cases

By May 3, 2020
Delmar Gardens' Meramec Valley facility on April 30, 2020.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri health officials do not plan to publicly identify nursing homes that have residents or workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services, said Friday that state law does not allow the department to name facilities. Instead, the department will disclose the number of nursing homes, other long-term care facilities and prisons in each county that have at least two coronavirus cases. 

The state’s decision to withhold names of nursing homes where there are positive cases disappoints advocates for nursing home residents and their families. Thousands of nursing home residents in Missouri and Illinois have tested positive for the virus.

'I Just Want To Know': Families Of Nursing Home Residents Demand Coronavirus Details

By May 1, 2020
An illustration of a man trying to reach a nursing home. April 30, 2020.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 4:30 p.m., May 1, with details about Missouri’s plan to identify the number of nursing homes that have coronavirus cases.

In mid-April, Tim Distler’s sister told him that two residents at their mother’s nursing home had tested positive for the coronavirus. 

His sister had learned about the infected residents from their mother’s doctor, so Distler wanted to confirm the information with the director of admissions at Delmar Gardens in Fenton. 

But like many family members seeking information about how nursing homes are taking care of their loved ones, he struggled to reach anyone at the facility. With the coronavirus spreading in nursing homes across the country, state and federal officials are responding to demands for more information on long-term care facilities.