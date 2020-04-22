New Program, America Amplified, to Air Saturdays on KWMU-1

As we continue to prioritize our region’s safety and access to accurate information, there will be changes to our program schedule starting this weekend.

Public radio stations across the country will team up every Saturday for a new two-hour live call-in talk show, America Amplified: Life, Community, and COVID-19. From education to housing to employment, the program will help Americans share diverse — yet collective — experiences toward charting a new future. This weekly series will air Saturdays from 2-4 p.m. on KWMU-1, KMST-1 and WQUB-1 from April 25 until May 30.

As of a result of this temporary program addition, the Saturday broadcast of This American Life will air on Sundays from 12-1 p.m., replacing the Sunday broadcast of It’s Been a Minute.

Coronavirus — A Weekly Report From NPR News, which currently airs Saturdays from 3-4 p.m., will move to Sundays from 3-4 p.m., taking the place of the second hour of To the Best of Our Knowledge.

Find out more about America Amplified: Life, Community, and COVID-19, including how you can participate in the program, on the show's website.

Questions or comments about these program changes can be directed to our comment line at 314-516-6735 or by emailing hello@stlpublicradio.org.