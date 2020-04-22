 New Program, America Amplified, to Air Saturdays on KWMU-1 | St. Louis Public Radio

New Program, America Amplified, to Air Saturdays on KWMU-1

By & Tomi Delp 13 seconds ago

As we continue to prioritize our region’s safety and access to accurate information, there will be changes to our program schedule starting this weekend.

Public radio stations across the country will team up every Saturday for a new two-hour live call-in talk show, America Amplified: Life, Community, and COVID-19. From education to housing to employment, the program will help Americans share diverse — yet collective — experiences toward charting a new future. This weekly series will air Saturdays from 2-4 p.m. on KWMU-1, KMST-1 and WQUB-1 from April 25 until May 30.

As of a result of this temporary program addition, the Saturday broadcast of This American Life will air on Sundays from 12-1 p.m., replacing the Sunday broadcast of It’s Been a Minute.

Coronavirus — A Weekly Report From NPR News, which currently airs Saturdays from 3-4 p.m., will move to Sundays from 3-4 p.m., taking the place of the second hour of To the Best of Our Knowledge.

Find out more about America Amplified: Life, Community, and COVID-19, including how you can participate in the program, on the show's website.

Questions or comments about these program changes can be directed to our comment line at 314-516-6735 or by emailing hello@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Inside St. Louis Public Radio

Related Content

St. Louis Public Radio Wins 4 Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards

By 11 hours ago
Living Ferguson
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri Broadcasters Association announced winners Tuesday for their annual awards. St. Louis Public Radio was honored with three first place awards and one certificate of merit for the following work:

St. Louis Public Radio Receives Facebook Journalism Grant For COVID-19 Coverage

By & Tomi Delp Apr 8, 2020
Producer giving thumbs up, behind glass
DAVID KOVALUK | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

St. Louis Public Radio has been selected as a recipient of the Facebook Journalism Project Community Network grant. The $5,000 grant, announced on April 7, was presented to 400 newsrooms in North America to support their regional news coverage of COVID-19.