 New Save-A-Lot Addresses Food Desert In North St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio

New Save-A-Lot Addresses Food Desert In North St. Louis

By 8 hours ago
    Save-A-Lot opened a new store Thursday on the corner of Union and Page in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The new store will address the north city neighborhood's food desert.
    Marissanne Lewis-Thompson | St. Louis Public Radio

Save-A-Lot, the discount grocery retailer based in St. Ann, has opened a new store on the corner of Union and Page boulevards. 

Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard, who represents the city’s 26th Ward, said the store will address the food desert in the city’s Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

“There wasn’t in this direct vicinity anywhere where we could buy fresh, healthy, good groceries at good prices,” Hubbard said at a grand opening for the store Thursday. 

“We were at a disadvantage,” she said. “You had to buy groceries from places like convenience stores, gas stations, things of that nature that don’t really typically have not only fresh groceries, but they’re a lot of times overpriced.”

The 17,000-square-foot grocery store will sell produce and meat in an area where residents previously had to travel outside of their neighborhood.

“I love it,” Juanemi Haynes said. “I stay around the corner, and we don’t have a store near here. So I used to shop at Pete’s. I’m so grateful, and I thank the Lord for us having a Save-A-Lot.”

The lot formerly housed Pete’s Shur-Sav Market before it closed its doors in December 2016.

The new store, which cost $3.5 million, employs about 30 people. Reid Tuenge, the senior vice president of retail operations at Save-A-Lot, said the store was an opportunity to meet an unmet need.

“Our commitment to our communities is to be that trusted grocer providing high-quality products at incredibly competitive pricing,” Tuenge said. “And this was an area that was underserved when it comes to having those types of opportunities, and it was a perfect place for Save-A-Lot to be present.”

Resident Bennie Vales-Ammons agreed. She said before the Save-A-Lot opened its doors, she had to drive out of her way to shop.

“We haven’t had one in quite a while, and we have to go a few miles to get to a large enough store to get necessary food,” Vales-Ammons said.

Vales-Ammons said the only thing that was missing from this Save-A-Lot is the bakery. She said she hopes that will be added down the line.

The new store is getting a personalized touch by two local artists. Local muralist Gonz Jove will design a mural along the retainer wall of the store based on a poem by Arthurine Harris.

Harris said her poem incorporates elements that represent the community, including hope, healing and history. She said in the past, businesses have come in to take from the community, not give.

“I think it will be amazing for kids, elderly, for community members to see that they are a part of the process,” Harris said. “And the mural will show them that this is their store, this is still their community; Save-A-Lot is just here to provide a service on their behalf.” 

Jove, the muralist, said it’s important for the community to see the rich history in their neighborhood.

“I can see how our neighborhood is going to benefit from something that Save-A-Lot is doing,” he said. “But we need to keep on going forward and keep on growing, and the mural has to be an inspirational point of view for everybody to see it and be able to come and say, ‘Oh, let’s do some more.'”

Jove expects to begin the mural in the spring.

In the meantime, Save-A-Lot is hosting a variety of grand-opening activities this weekend, including product sampling and a grocery bag giveaway.

Save-a-Lot is food oasis in north county grocery desert

By Robert Joiner Aug 6, 2010

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Aug. 6, 2010 - As she held and examined leafy green vegetables at the new Save-A-Lot grocery store in Pagedale the other day, Coreen Davis didn't need to be reminded that she hasn't been able to walk into a new supermarket in that part of St. Louis County for 40 years.

Save-A-Lot corporate headquarters moves into The Crossings at Northwest

By Dec 4, 2018
Provided | The Vandiver Group

Save-A-Lot’s corporate headquarters is the latest tenant at The Crossings at Northwest.

The grocery retailer made the decision to move its headquarters from Earth City to St. Ann in April. Kevin Proctor, the chief investment officer at Save-A-Lot, said the purpose was to create space that better fit the company’s needs.

“We had outgrown the existing office,” Proctor said, “but we also lack in the existing offices a lot of the facilities that we have here in the new office, which we need as a business going forward.”

Dr. Martin Luther King Drive: In 1972, meant to be an honor, but now a cause for dismay

By Robert Duffy & Caleb Codding Jan 15, 2016
Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, as seen from atop the old J.C. Penney building between Hamilton and Hodiamont Avenues.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

This is the first of three reports looking at the history, present and future of Martin Luther King Drive.

Today is the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Had he lived, he’d be 87 years old. About four years after the shooting death of King in Memphis in 1968, two contiguous north St. Louis streets were renamed in his honor and his memory.

This renaming followed a by-then well-established practice in the United States — one that eventually spread abroad. St. Louis wasn’t the first or the last to join this tradition. The first street named for King was South Park Way in Chicago; that memorial was initiated about four months after his death.

Two supermarkets to provide new fresh food options in city neighborhoods

By Oct 11, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Oct. 11, 2013 - It’s unusual for two supermarkets to open in St. Louis only months apart in or near neighborhoods where food deserts have taken root. That’s about to happen with the coming of two contrasting supermarkets.

Fields Foods, which markets itself as a full-service grocery store that evokes a neighborly atmosphere, will open a facility in January at 1500 Lafayette Ave. on the south side. Meanwhile, ALDI is putting the finishing touches on a new store at 702 North Kingshighway Blvd. It will open Nov. 1, replacing an older store at 1315 Aubert Ave., farther north.

When finding good food is difficult

By Barry Gilbert Sep 11, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Sept. 11, 2012 - Every Wednesday morning at 7 a.m., people begin lining up for the Joint Neighborhood Ministry's food pantry, two and a half hours before the doors open on McNair Avenue in south St. Louis. These men, women, families and children, who live in a culture bombarded with advertising for food, groceries and restaurants, might as well be living in a desert.