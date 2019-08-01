 A New Tool Can Help Mississippi River Cities Plan For Future Floods | St. Louis Public Radio

A New Tool Can Help Mississippi River Cities Plan For Future Floods

By 1 minute ago
  • Xan Fredericks of the U.S. Geological Survey demonstrates the new flood preparedness and planning tool. The U.S. Department of the Interior developed the tool in response to this year's floods. Aug 1 2019
    Xan Fredericks of the U.S. Geological Survey demonstrates the new flood preparedness and planning tool. The U.S. Department of the Interior developed the tool in response to this year's floods.
    Nicolas Telep | St. Louis Public Radio

A new online data and mapping tool went live today, and its creators hope municipalities in flood-prone areas will use it to plan for and respond to natural disasters.

The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI) and the U.S. Department of the Interior created an electronic portal in response to this year’s near-record flooding. The MRCTI Imagery and Information Viewer aggregates maps, weather forecasts and up-to-date data on floods and droughts — all information necessary for cities to better plan for natural disasters.

Scott Morlock, acting U.S. Geological Survey director for the Mid-Continent Region, said the idea for the portal came about when MRCTI asked for satellite imagery after the floods. In addition to the frequently updated satellite imagery, the portal gives users access to live rain and flood forecasts through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as well as data from USGS stream gauges.

“If cities are going to do a mitigation plan looking at future events, they can use that historical record to see what’s going to happen,” Morlock said.

The new online portal displays weather forecasts and flood warnings. The tool is free to use and accessible to the public.
Credit US Geological Survey

The satellite imagery allows city officials to map areas affected by flooding and identify places historically at risk. It also works as a record for the physical extent of floods, which previously would have to be recorded manually, if it was recorded at all.

Mayor Rick Eberlin of Grafton, Illinois, said the tool is part of the MRCTI’s goal of having a data-driven approach to flood preparedness.

“It is a direct product of the disaster we just sustained, showing that we are not just standing still; we are actively working towards learning and adapting to the challenges that we’re facing,” Eberlin said.

The tool is free to use and publicly accessible. It includes historical water-level data going back as many as 100 years. Additionally, officials can add any available satellite imagery to the interface to compare affected areas side by side.

Follow Nicolas on Twitter: @NDTelep

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Flooding
Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative
US Geological Survey
Scott Morlock
Rick Eberlin
US Department of the Interior

Related Content

River Town Mayors Nervously Watch Rising Water, Want More Funding For Flood Prevention

By May 4, 2019
Kaci Dalton helped residents fill sandbags on Starling Airport Road in Arnold in May 2017.
File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Civic leaders along the Mississippi River are bracing for near-record flood levels in the coming days and weeks.

Mayors in Missouri and Illinois say federal programs that aim to prevent flood damage need more funding to adequately support river towns that face evacuation and income loss.

Flooding in Alton is expected to crest next week at 35.2 feet, the fifth-highest flood level on record, according to the National Weather Service. The river at Grafton is expected to reach the fourth-highest flood level on record for the city. River levels at both Illinois towns are expected to exceed levees and rise within 10 feet of historic levels reached during the Great Flood of ’93.

Why FEMA Buys Flood-Prone Property In Missouri And What Becomes Of It

By & Jul 28, 2019
Richard Luttrell, owner of North Shore Marina in St. Charles, leases two parcels of flood-prone land from the county. Local officials demolished homes on the land through FEMA's voluntary buyout program.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

At the edge of an open lot in St. Charles, tiny blades of grass are beginning to sprout.

A neighborhood once stood here — but the homes are long gone.

They were among the more than 5,100 homes demolished in Missouri since 1990 through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s voluntary buyout program, which removes buildings from flood-prone land. After the homes are demolished, local governments are responsible for ensuring that no one rebuilds on the properties.

Amid Floods, St. Louis-Area Governments Work To Update Regional Disaster Plans

By May 8, 2019
The Mississippi River during May 2019 floods. Taken from Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park on May 7, 2019.
Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri side of the St. Louis metro area will have a new regionwide disaster plan next year come hell or floodwaters.

A local council of governments wants people concerned about flooding and other natural risks in their areas to comment on the plan before it is finalized in January.