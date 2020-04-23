 Next Week: Making Quarantine Work — Whether You're Stuck At Home With An Ex Or A Classroom Pet | St. Louis Public Radio
Next Week: Making Quarantine Work — Whether You're Stuck At Home With An Ex Or A Classroom Pet

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour April 30. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

When Dani and Logan first broke up last year, they weren’t in a place financially or otherwise where it made sense to separate their lives completely. They shared a lease on a one-bedroom apartment in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood, and their breakup was a pretty amicable one as far as breakups go. So they stayed put for the time being and made it work.

In February, they talked things through and ultimately decided to extend the lease a while longer. But then a pandemic hit. And while it’s one thing to share living space with an ex, it’s quite another to have to shelter in place with them for days on end.

“We’ve re-found out all the reasons the relationship didn’t work,” Dani says. The two of them have also found the experience not as difficult as others might assume, though they do have their spats — more now than they’d had in months.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Logan and Dani — who requested use of their first names only to protect their privacy — will join host Sarah Fenske to talk about how they’re making it work.

We’ll also hear from a family in south St. Louis who wound up sequestered with their son’s class parakeets. They’d agreed to take care of the birds during spring break, but that commitment quickly turned into something more with the spread of COVID-19.

We’d like to hear from you as well: Are your quarantine arrangements unconventional or unexpected in some way?

  • Send us an email, at talk@stlpublicradio.org, or leave us a voicemail at 314-516-6397. Tell us your first name, where you’re writing or calling from, and what makes your own situation distinct. If you have a word of advice for others, we’d love to share that with our audience, too.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

