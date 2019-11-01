 Nonprofit Uses Martial Arts To Teach Mindfulness, Meditation And Self-Defense | St. Louis Public Radio
Nonprofit Uses Martial Arts To Teach Mindfulness, Meditation And Self-Defense

  • Yeatman-Liddell Middle School students listen to Excelsior Program instructor Nate Oatis.
    Tonina Saputo | St. Louis Public Radio

At a 2017 funeral service for a student at Yeatman-Liddell Preparatory Middle School in north St. Louis, Nate Oatis noticed a young friend of the victim trying not to cry. 

Nate Oatis is the executive director of the Excelsior Program.
Credit Tonina Saputo | St. Louis Public Radio

“I could feel the gentleman’s energy, [this] 13 to 14 year old trying to process the death of another 13 to 14 year old due to gun violence. As he tried to bottle that energy, that intense emotion that really needed to spill, I put my arms around him and embraced him, and he absolutely melted,” said Oatis. “It broke my heart to think that a child doesn’t have the ability to vent those types of frustrations”

Shortly after, Oatis started the Excelsior Program, a nonprofit aimed at reaching St. Louis youth ⁠— particularly those impacted by gun violence. It helps kids overcome trauma by teaching them judo, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. 

“Martial arts had always been a large piece of my life,” he said. “I knew what it had done for me. I knew it was an avenue to properly vent, to get a good workout… that I could apply all of this anger and essentially rage that had been bottling inside me in a constructive manner. So I thought, let’s implement this at [Yeatman-Liddell] immediately.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske talked with Oatis about his work and why he feels the martial arts are the best way to learn mindfulness, meditation and self defense. 

