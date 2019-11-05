 North St. Louis NGA Site Will 'Change The Way Our Agency Does Business’ | St. Louis Public Radio
North St. Louis NGA Site Will 'Change The Way Our Agency Does Business’

  • The groundbreaking on a new NGA site in north St. Louis is set for Nov. 26.
    National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

In three weeks, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency will formally break ground on Next NGA West, its long-anticipated new headquarters that will be located in north St. Louis. The $1.7 billion construction project is expected to last several years, with a goal of completing much of the campus in 2023.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Next NGA West Program Director Sue Pollmann joined host Sarah Fenske to give an update on the project and to discuss the spy agency’s hopes for the St. Louis region as a geospatial industry hub.

Pollmann said after a long period of planning, design and site cleaning, construction on the new NGA facility will begin in earnest over the next few months.

“Now we’ll actually be able to get the shovels out there and the dump trucks … we’re to the point where McCarthy HITT [the contractors] are ready to start grading,” she explained, “and we should really see some great activity.”

Sue Pollmann joined Tuesday's program.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Still, it will be at least five years before NGA staff members begin moving to the new facility — likely in 2025.

When they do, Pollmann said, the new digs will give the agency “a lot of opportunity to change the way our agency does business.”

“We know that we need to be more open. We know we need to collaborate more — collaborate more with industry, with our academic partners — and our current campus [in Soulard] does not allow us to do that. Everything is built around a secure environment, so I can’t just invite you in for lunch on a given day — I might have to have three days’ notice to even get you in the building. And then you have to have a very specific purpose for being there.”

Along with more openness on that front, the hope is that the new facility will allow NGA to bring in young people and “have areas where we can bring in students from K-12, students from the local universities, so that we can help them learn about geospatial intelligence.”

Related Content

St. Louis Geospatial Leaders Launch GeoFutures To Shape Growing Industry

By Oct 10, 2019
Drawings by a joint venture between McCarthy Building Companies and HITT Contracting show an aerial view of the new western headquarters of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in north St. Louis.
Provided | McCarthy-HITT

Business, academic and civic leaders are coming together to plot the future of the geospatial industry in St. Louis. 

A new initiative announced Thursday — GeoFutures — is intended to provide a framework for how to drive investment in location intelligence technology and the workforce to support it.

“We want St. Louis to be seen as the international hub of innovation and expertise in the geospatial industry, period,” said Patty Hagen, executive director of startup incubator T-Rex.

Super Secret Government Work Happens In Some Of St. Louis' Oldest Buildings

By Oct 15, 2014
An aerial view of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency at 3200 South 2nd Street, the current headquarters for NGA West.
NATIONAL GEOSPATIAL-INTELLIGENCE AGENCY

It’s a top national security facility in St. Louis that’s flown under the radar for years.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is hidden in plain sight on more than 20 acres that lie between the Anheuser-Busch Brewery and the Mississippi River. There are roughly 2,500 NGA employees there, working on highly secretive projects. The maps, charts and strategic intelligence they provide are used by the president, national policy makers and military leaders.