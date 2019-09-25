 NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent, Nina Totenberg, Coming To St. Louis In October | St. Louis Public Radio
NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent, Nina Totenberg, Coming To St. Louis In October

Nina Totenberg is NPR's legal affairs correspondent.
Credit Allison Shelley | NPR

President Trump has appointed judges at a fast and steady pace since he took office almost three years ago. His administration has appointed nearly one in four of the country’s federal appeals court judges and one in seven of U.S. district court judges

“You’re going to see a dramatic switch in the lower courts to a much, much more conservative approach,” said NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg on St. Louis on the Air.

“This has been the number one objective of the Republican leader Mitch McConnell, and he’s made no bones about it,” she said. “I have never seen judicial nominees — controversial and uncontroversial — go through this quickly. He has that train running on time, and very fast, and almost nothing stops it.”

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske talked with Totenberg about judicial appointments, the upcoming Supreme Court docket, and the loss of her dear friend and colleague, Cokie Roberts.

“Cokie really did the work of three people in her lifetime, and I don’t think I’ve ever known anybody who was less selfish,” she said. “She was the most gracious and giving human being I have known.”

Totenberg will be in St. Louis on Oct. 4 to deliver the keynote address for the Legal Services of Eastern Missouri’s inaugural Justice Speaks luncheon. This event is the first of a series of annual conversations about justice and civil rights. 

Related Event
What: Justice Speaks Luncheon, featuring Nina Totenberg
When: Friday, October 4, 2019, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Hyatt Regency St. Louis At The Arch
315 Chestnut St., St. Louis, MO 63102

“It’s fun. I still have this thin veneer of being a reporter. It’s getting thinner and thinner, admittedly,” he said. “But I can still call people up and say, ‘Why did you do this?’ And I can still go to trials. If I didn’t have this thin veneer of being a reporter, I’d just be another nosy old guy.”