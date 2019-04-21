Ornette Coleman Compositions

Jazz Unlimited for April 21, 2019, will present “The Compositions of Ornette Coleman.” When Ornette Coleman began recording in 1958, his style, called “free jazz” (but really wasn’t) flummoxed nearly everyone Subsequent hearing of his work has shown that he is one of the best writers of short melodies in jazz. We will play 22 of these attractive melodies by others with one played by Ornette himself. The other musicians playing these compositions include Joe Lovano, Art Pepper, Matt Wilson’s Arts and Crafts group. The String Trio of New York, Orrin Evans, Quest, Joshua Redman, Branford Marsalis, Jeanfrancois Prins, Judy Niemack, Junko Onishi, the SF Jazz Collective, the David Murray, Geri Allen, Terri Lynne Carrington Power Trio, Charlie Haden, Ravi Coltrane, The Bad Plus, Frank Kimbrough, Don Cherry and Old and New Dreams.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This is a 2018 video of the SF Jazz Collective playing Jobim's "Waters of March." The personnel is Miguel Zenon (as) David Sanchez (ts) Etienne Charles (tp, cga) Robin Eubanks (tb) Warren (wolf (vib) Edward Simon (p) Matt Brewer (b) and Obed Calvaire (d, arr).