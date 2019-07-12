 Ozark Trail Association President, Local Photographer On Exploring Missouri’s Longest Hiking Trail | St. Louis Public Radio
Ozark Trail Association President, Local Photographer On Exploring Missouri’s Longest Hiking Trail

From left, Kathie Brennan and Don Massey joined Friday's talk show.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Meandering over more than 400 miles of southeast Missouri is a network of hiking trails that’s been in existence since the 1970s: the Ozark Trail. Its history, along with its natural beauty, fill the pages of Don Massey’s photographic book titled “The Ozark Trail: Images of Missouri’s Longest Hiking Trail.”

Massey is a member of the Ozark Trail Association, and he joined Friday’s St. Louis on the Air alongside the association’s president, Kathie Brennan, for a conversation with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum.

Listen to the discussion:

