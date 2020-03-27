Parson Vs. Pritzker: How Missouri And Illinois Governors Differ In Handling Coronavirus

As the federal government leads the national response to the coronavirus, Illinois and Missouri are examples of how states are crafting their own plans, and how they differ, to the ongoing health crisis.

Of the many differences between Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Missouri counterpart, Mike Parson, response to COVID-19 is at the top of the list. While Parson is quick to remind residents that this virus is not a “doomsday” scenario, Pritzker relays possible worst-case situations at his daily press briefings.

Both Parson and Pritzker have declared a state of emergency, which allows them to get funding and make quicker decisions. Pritzker made that decision on March 6, when Illinois had 25 positive cases of the virus. Parson declared the emergency a week later on March 13, but Missouri had only four confirmed cases at that time.

Illinois was hit with positive cases of the virus early on in the pandemic. It now has more than 2,500 positive cases, while Missouri has just over 500. This could be why the two governors have responded differently, but political scientist Chris Mooney, of the University of Illinois-Chicago, says the philosophies of the two parties — Pritzker is a Democrat, while Parson is a Republican — are definitely a factor.

“The Republican inclination is to avoid government intervention,” said Mooney. “Whereas the Democratic inclination is to let the government jump in and get the job done.”

As the fight against the coronavirus continues, some states are going beyond federal guidelines to develop their own plans to keep citizens safe. Jaclyn Driscoll compares how Illinois and Missouri are handling the health crisis.

Parson has been a strong backer of President Donald Trump’s response to the virus. He’s relied heavily on direction from the federal government and believes the administration is performing well.

“I don’t think there’s any question that the president, the vice president, everybody out there is trying to do everything they possibly can to prevent this virus, to take care of this virus, and to help the people in our country,” Parson said in a recent press briefing. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”

Which is in stark contrast to Pritzker, who has been quick to criticize Trump’s response.

“Make no mistake,” said Pritzker. “We have long since passed the moment when we thought we could count on the federal government to lead in the face of this unprecedented situation.”

Pritzker took to Twitter after Americans returning to the country experienced hours-long lines to receive a coronavirus screening at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately.@realDonaldTrump @VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to—you need to do something NOW. These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020

“Instead of being alerted by federal customs and border patrol, my administration learned through Twitter about the unacceptable and frankly dangerous situation at O’Hare International Airport,” said Pritzker in a press briefing on March 15. “I don’t usually get heated on Twitter, and I always try to work through official channels when possible, but when I saw hundreds of people crammed together for many hours at O’Hare in exactly the conditions that I have been warning about for days, I was furious.”

Trump even fired back after Pritzker appeared on "Meet the Press" with Chuck Todd criticizing the federal response to long lines at airports.

.@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

When it comes to ensuring residents stay healthy, outside of a recent order to limit all gatherings to 10 or fewer people, Parson is preaching personal responsibility.

“If the people of Missouri want to protect themselves and their loved ones, it’ll be through social distance, common sense and taking on personal responsibility,” said Parson. “Those have to take place for us to put an end to it; it’ll be up to the individuals of this state.”

Pritzker, on the other hand, has been quick to use his powers as governor to essentially put Illinois on a total lockdown. He announced public and private schools would be closed March 17-30, closed all bars and restaurants to the public from March 16-30, and he issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state last week.

“I want to be 100% clear about what will drive my decision-making in the weeks ahead: science,” said Pritzker.

Of the many stark contrasts between the two state leaders, one in particular is that Pritzker takes decisive action, said Anita Manion, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

“Pritzker talks about state action and that they’re doing everything in their power in the state working with the federal government or petitioning the federal government,” Manion said.

She says Parson is taking a more conservative approach. He focuses on recommending what others can do to keep themselves and others healthy.

“He’ll make a recommendation or say something about schools and bars and restaurants, but no implementation. He’s pushed all of that to the local levels which, in itself, is very different than what’s happening in Illinois.”

Manion also notes that Parson is running for election, which could also play a factor.

“I don’t necessarily think this is driving his strategy, but if something backfires and it’s implemented by local governments — like lots of people losing their jobs or parents scrambling for day care — the backlash isn’t on the governor, because he didn’t implement that,” said Manion. “It would be on those county and city officials who made that decision.

To me, that is putting a lot of responsibility back to the local level, where I don’t think they have the authority or the resources to respond in the way that is needed.”

Manion said Pritzker’s method might not be well received by rural residents in downstate Illinois.

“They can see this as big government run amuck,” she said. “I think they can ask, ‘Why did you close down our schools and my work but you wanted us to go to the (presidential primary) polling places and vote?’”

As of Thursday night, Illinois has 2,538 cases of the virus and 26 people have died. Missouri has 502 cases and eight deaths. Additionally, Illinois has tested 16,631 people for the virus. Missouri is not keeping track of that data, but DHSS says the state is completing about 2,000 tests per day.

Despite the political differences between the two states and governors, both say they’re remaining transparent and trying to offer hope to citizens as the pandemic continues.

