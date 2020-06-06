Peace Rally In Kirkwood Kicks Off 10th Day Of Protest

This is a developing story.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Kirkwood Saturday morning to protest police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others killed by law enforcement.

Many carried signs reading, “We Can’t Breathe,” “White Silence Is Violence,” and “Defund The Police.”

Marchers also used chants that have become familiar in protests throughout the St. Louis region, including “No Justice. No Peace,” and “I Can’t Breathe.”

Marchers in Kirkwood approaching Kirkwood High School. pic.twitter.com/xwSB5nyq5M — Wayne Pratt (@wayneradio) June 6, 2020

The rally from North Kirkwood Middle School to Kirkwood High School was described as a peace march by organizers, one of whom, Dr. Shonda Ambers-Phillips, remembers talking to parents in the district about race decades years ago.

“Unfortunately, the cycle repeated itself — and all black families probably know what I’m talking about — when I had to have the talk with my son about race,” she said.

“It was one of the hardest conversations that I had to have.”

Ambers-Phillips is the executive director of student services in the Kirkwood School District with a focus on equity, wellness, and inclusion.

Follow Wayne on Twitter: @WayneRadio

Send questions and comments about this story to: feedback@stlpublicradio.org