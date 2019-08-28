Performer Maxi Glamour Does St. Louis Proud On Season 3 Of 'Boulet Brothers' Dragula'

As a St. Louis-based designer, burlesque performer, artist and more, Maxi Glamour’s personal and professional brand is a multifaceted one. But one particular title does stand out, and that’s Glamour’s drag performer identity as the “Demon Queen of Polka and Baklava.”

That persona comes to life in a new way in the new season of the “Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” reality TV series, which features Glamour. The first episode premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, and on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with Glamour about their experience on “Dragula” as well as other topics.

Glamour, who identifies as queer and non-binary, is believed to be the first drag performer from St. Louis to appear on a major televised drag competition. They became a fan of the show long before being cast in it.

“I just really like how it focused on the counterculture of queer art,” Glamour told Fenske. “I think a lot of times we as queer folk are trying to assimilate into mainstream society, and so a lot of the art that is made for us is resemblant of that. And so I like how ‘Dragula’ really focuses on the grittiness and the forgotten heroes of queer culture and just the freaks that we all are on the inside.”

Listen to the full conversation, which touched on how Glamour uses their drag as a platform for social change, their experience of everyday St. Louis and more.

Related Event

What: The Boulet Brothers Dragula Tour

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019

Where: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112)

