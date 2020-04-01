 Personal Protective Equipment Shortages Could Happen In St. Louis Region: Here’s How You Can Donate | St. Louis Public Radio

Personal Protective Equipment Shortages Could Happen In St. Louis Region: Here’s How You Can Donate

By Kayla Drake 45 seconds ago
  • Students from the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at Washington University donated their supplies of personal protective equipment.
    Two of the region's largest hospital systems are teaming up to crowdsource donations of PPE.
    Washington University School of Medicine

The surge in demand for personal protective equipment during the coronavirus outbreak has caused shortages nationwide

To make up for a manufacturing lag, local health care systems and first responders have turned to crowdsourcing strategies.

BJC HealthCare and SSM Health, two of the largest hospital systems in the St. Louis region, partnered this week to distribute PPE supplies “after receiving hundreds of calls and offers of support,” a statement said. 

Mike Schroeder, BJC director of supply chain, estimated that number to be closer to the thousands. Donors include individuals, businesses and research labs. Schroder said Lowe’s donated 15,000 respirator masks. 

Items in high demand are N95 masks, FDA-approved surgical masks and thermometers.

Right now, no opened packages will be accepted.

The collaboration will allow a coordinated regional effort between the health care systems through one donation portal

All donations will be split evenly between BJC and SSM. Other providers, including Mercy and St. Luke’s, decided not to participate.

Schroeder said his team is “working around the clock” to project PPE demand. Right now, he said, he is confident BJC will have enough of the equipment for the next six weeks.

Every morning, doctors have huddles with nurses about PPE updates, said Denise Murphy, BJC’s chief nurse executive. So far, Murphy said, the hospital is not overwhelmed but will accept homemade masks.

“We want to be prepared for anything that we may have to face in the future,” Murphy said.

People can choose from 12 drop-off locations.

Last week, the St. Louis County Police Department started its own collection drive for first responders “in anticipation of the possible shortages down the road,” spokeswoman Tracy Panus said.

Panus said the department carries PPE in patrol cars and is fine on supplies for now. County officers are using PPE at their discretion, but Panus said first responders, including firefighters and paramedics, need protection.

“First responders still have to go out there and answer calls, we are still interacting with the public on a daily basis,” she said.

How to donate:

St. Louis County Police

BJC and SSM hospitals

  • Click here for donation locations. Each location has separate contact information.

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Follow Kayla Drake on Twitter @_kayladrake.

Send comments and questions about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
BJC Healthcare
SSM Health
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
ppe
personal protective equipment
shortage
Top Stories
coronavirus

Related Content

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 2 hours ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1

The first of the month means paying rent for many Americans, but the rising unemployment rate due to the coronavirus outbreak means not everyone will be able to make those rent payments.

A group of activists across Missouri is demanding the governor and other state officials act to suspend all mortgage and rent payments, place a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions, prohibit utility shut-offs and provide more resources for people experiencing homelessness.

Coronavirus in St. Louis: Answering Your Health And Safety Questions

By St. Louis Public Radio staff Mar 30, 2020
St. Louis Public Radio is answering your health and safety questions about COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

We’re answering your questions about health and the coronavirus in the St. Louis region.

Some of these answers about how to keep yourself and your neighbors safe during the pandemic may change in the coming weeks. We’ll post those changes here. Check our live blog and Twitter account for the latest updates. 

How You Can Help St. Louis-Area People In Need During The Coronavirus Pandemic

By Kayla Drake Mar 26, 2020
Paul Granneman donates platelets Nov. 20 in St. Louis. The American Red Cross has said the need for blood donations is 'urgent.'
File Photo | Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

Social distancing and stay-at-home orders have some St. Louisans asking: How can I help those who need support while I am at home? Even many volunteer opportunities have been canceled.

But there’s still a need for help. According to the state Department of Labor, 42,000 people in Missouri filed for unemployment last week.