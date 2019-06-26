 Photographer Scott Lokitz Looks Back On Documenting 4 Decades Of St. Louis Pride | St. Louis Public Radio

Photographer Scott Lokitz Looks Back On Documenting 4 Decades Of St. Louis Pride

By 5 minutes ago
  • A KMOV Channel 4 reporter records a news story from the 1984 Pride parade, where marchers carried pink balloons. It wasn't until the 1990s that the rainbow flag became a common symbol in St. Louis and nationwide.
    A KMOV (Channel 4) reporter records a news story from the 1984 Pride parade, where marchers carried pink balloons. It wasn't until the 1990s that the rainbow flag became a common symbol in St. Louis and nationwide.
    Provided | Scott Lokitz

When Scott Lokitz was a gay teenager, his mother and grandmother took him to march with dozens of other gay and lesbian St. Louisans down Lindell Boulevard in the city’s first Pride parade.

Marching in a Pride parade was a bold move in 1980, a time when state and national laws forbade consensual same-sex relationships. But Lokitz felt right at home at St. Louis’ first Pride celebration, four decades ago. His mother had come out as lesbian and his grandmother was a member of PFLAG, an organization for those with a gay or lesbian family member.

“It felt natural,” Lokitz said. “It was just a celebration with my family.” 

Lokitz continued to march and photograph the annual Pride event, and in the late 1990s became Pride St. Louis’ official photographer.

“They couldn’t get rid of me,” Lokitz said. “I was there photographing it whether I was official or not.”

Scott Lokitz did not take this 1982 photo, but he treasures it because it shows his grandmother Ida Dew, in black, with other members of PFLAG, an organization for families of gay and lesbian people.
Credit Provided | Wilbur Wegener
Scott Lokitz said the 2015 PrideFest following the legalization of same-sex marriage was the biggest celebration of them all.
Credit Provided | Scott Lokitz

This weekend, Pride St. Louis celebrates its 40th anniversary with its annual parade and festival near Soldiers Memorial, downtown. 

It coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion, when gay, lesbian and transgender New Yorkers fought with police who raided a gay bar. 

“So I think this year’s celebration will be euphoric and record-breaking all around,” Lokitz, 55, said. “It is so amazing to me that in 50 years, how much progress our community has made, how many strides."

Lokitz's Photos Help Tell the Stories of LGBTQ History

St. Louis PrideFest was held in Forest Park, as seen in this 1992 photo. That same year, HIV became the number-one cause of death for gay men. The next year, President Bill Clinton would sign the "don’t ask, don’t tell" policy banning openly gay Americans from serving in the military. Congress incorporated the policy into law later that year.

In 1996, a handful of TWA employees boldly came out to march in the Pride parade. President Bill Clinton had just signed The Defense of Marriage Act that banned federal recognition of same-sex marriage and defined marriage as a legal union between one man and one woman as husband and wife, which then became law.

Festivalgoers pack Tower Grove Park for the 1999 PrideFest. The festival moved from Forest Park to the south St. Louis park in the late 1990s. In two years, Vermont would become the first state to allow civil unions for same-sex partners.

The Novak’s Bar float, seen here in 2003, was a well-known part of the Pride parade for many years. The mood was high, because just days before the festival, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Lawrence v. Texas ruling legalizing consensual same-sex relations.

 

In this 2009 photo, drag performer Dieta Pepsi stands above the crowd at PrideFest in Tower Grove Park. It would be two more years before "don’t ask, don’t tell" would be repealed, four before the repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act and six more before the U.S. Supreme Court allowed same-sex marriage.

PrideFest moved to downtown St. Louis in 2013. In recent years, more Pridegoers have begun openly identifying as transgender or nonbinary. Until the late 1990s, most Pride groups were known as “gay and lesbian” organizations with some groups also acknowledging people who were bisexual.

In 2019, in Missouri, LGBTQ people can still be fired or denied housing on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity.

LGBTQ groups continue to fight against “bathroom laws.” This past January, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to reinstate President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military.

“It’s been an educational experience for me, as a gay man, to learn more about transgender people or gender binary folks,” Lokitz said.

This 1982 photo by Wilbur Wegeman shows 17-year-old Scott Lokitz marching in his third Pride parade, fourth in line from the right, wearing white cutoff shorts and striped socks, with his camera around his neck.

If you go:

St. Louis PrideFest

Soldiers Memorial Park, Market Street, N. 15th Street and N. Tucker Street

11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 

11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday; parade at noon

Free

 

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Pride St. Louis
PrideFest
LGBTQ
LGBTQ History
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

Uniformed Police Now Welcome To March In St. Louis Pride Parade

By Jun 18, 2019
Revelers march down Market Street in this file photo from a previous Pride Parade.
Pride St. Louis

Updated at 5:28 p.m. with comments from Sayer Johnson from the Metro Trans Umbrella Group

After initially banning uniformed police officers from the St. Louis Pride parade, officials from Pride now will allow law enforcement to participate in the event later this month.

Pride officials originally made the decision to ban uniformed officers to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, a violent conflict between police and gay and transgender people. Now, organizers say they want to use the June 30 event to promote healthy relationships between the police and those historically marginalized by law enforcement.

“Through education and communication, we can build bridges to move forward and be those agents of change that the city so desperately needs,” said Jordan Braxton, director of diversity and inclusion for Pride St. Louis.

After Years Of Unexpected Support In St. Charles, Pride Group Starts A Parade

By Jun 13, 2019
The 2017 Pride St. Charles Festival took place for the first time in the city's Frontier Park, drawing 12,000 people.
Provided | Sandy Sharp

The St. Charles Pride Festival has become so popular that five years after its launch, the organization behind it is adding a parade down historic Main Street.

When Pride St. Charles announced its first festival, the group expected pushback in the largely conservative area. Jason Dunn, a vice president, said the community instead welcomed the idea.

“When we started, we were honestly a little concerned,” Dunn said. “But the first question we got was, ‘What time is the parade?’”

‘Couldn’t believe I was seeing it’: Home movies offer rare glimpse of gay life in St. Louis in 1945

By Jan 18, 2018
This image is a still shot from home movies of a gay pool party in 1945 that St. Louis filmmaker Geoff Story bought in an estate sale.
Geoff Story

Dozens of gay men gather for a pool party in a secluded spot in Hillsboro, Missouri. Home movies capture their easy affection and carefree dancing. 

But they’re not recent videos. The movies were taken in 1945.

Loading...

Transgender Youth Don’t See Space For Themselves; Court Ruling May Change That

By Apr 9, 2019
Jess Jones is the education liaison at the Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital. A recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling in favor of a transgender student was "was a great surprise for me," Jones said.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

A Missouri Supreme Court ruling from earlier this year is giving advocates hope that stronger protections for transgender youth in school will soon follow.

A transgender student sued the Blue Springs School R-IV District for access to the bathroom and other facilities that aligned with the student’s gender identity. The state’s top court ruled in late February in favor of the student.

St. Louis’ Black Pride Festival attendees have Trump, political climate on their minds

By Aug 21, 2017
Organizers of the Black Pride Festival set up a tent on Sunday in St. Louis' Grove neighborhood.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

President Donald Trump’s words and actions were at the forefront of people’s minds on Sunday at St. Louis’ Black Pride Rally.

One of the longest-running black LGBTQ community events in the nation, this year’s gathering coincides with a summer in which the president announced on Twitter that transgender people were banned from serving in the military and, more recently, assigned some blame to counterprotesters for violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.