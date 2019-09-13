Places in Peril: Historic Buildings And Places In Danger Of Being Lost

The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation is unveiling its 2019 "Places in Peril" list today, which details places threatened by deterioration, lack of maintenance, insufficient funding, imminent demolition and development.

On St. Louis on the Air Friday, host Sarah Fenske spoke with the executive director of the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation, Bill Hart, about the places included on this year’s list.

The list will be published Friday night at 5 p.m. You can find more information on their website.

Listen to their conversation:

