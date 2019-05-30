 As Planned Parenthood Fights In Court To Keep Clinic Open, Activists Demand Abortion Access | St. Louis Public Radio

As Planned Parenthood Fights In Court To Keep Clinic Open, Activists Demand Abortion Access

By & 4 hours ago
  • M'Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri, addresses reporters outside the St. Louis Circuit Courthouse on May 30, 2019.
    M'Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri, addresses reporters outside the St. Louis Circuit courthouse on Thursday.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 6 p.m., May 30

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood on Thursday told a St. Louis Circuit Court judge that Missouri health officials have delayed renewing a license to the state’s sole abortion provider by continually asking for additional information.

In a hearing, Planned Parenthood’s lawyers asked Judge Michael Stelzer to issue a temporary restraining order barring the state Department of Health and Senior Services from denying to renew the license for its St. Louis clinic. That license expires at midnight Friday.

Judge Michael Stelzer did not make a decision on Thursday, but could do so by late Friday. If the judge does not rule, Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region — Missouri’s only licensed abortion provider — would close.

Shortly after the hearing adjourned, dozens of abortion rights advocates gathered near the Gateway Arch to protest the potential closure. Demonstrators soon began marching to the Wainwright State Office Building, where some activists went inside, sat on the floor with their arms interlocked and chanted protest refrains for about two hours.

Police then broke up the demonstration inside the building and arrested more than a dozen protestors.

Abortion rights activists on Thursday gathered near the Gateway Arch to protest the potential closure of Missouri's only abortion provider. They marched to the Wainwright State Office Building, where some activists went inside.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Details of the lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Planned Parenthood claims that the state is attempting to shut down the clinic by “unlawfully” tying the routine renewal of its license to the completion of the department’s investigation into a patient complaint, that the Department of Health and Human Services has not disclosed to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood is asking the judge to declare that the state’s licensing investigation is “arbitrary and capricious” or that the state cannot interfere with a person’s right to an abortion.

Planned Parenthood officials on Thursday criticized the state’s “open-ended” investigation and said the organization had complied with the department’s orders to correct problems it had found with the clinic.

“They are changing the rules and changing their conditions and trying to find what is the line at which Planned Parenthood won’t cross,” said M’Evie Mead, president of Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri.

John Sauer, an attorney for Gov. Mike Parson and the state Department of Health and Senior Services, told Steltzer the interviews were necessary to determine if the facility was fit to receive its license renewal. It’s not unusual to seek interviews with people who worked in a healthcare facility as part of a license investigation, he said.

The Republican governor last week signed a bill that outlawed abortion after eight weeks. The majority of the law’s abortion restrictions will take effect Aug. 28 unless challenged in court. The ACLU of Missouri called the state's new law unconstitutional and said it will look at options, including legal action.

During the hearing, the organization’s lawyers used the example of the comic strip character Charlie Brown preparing to kick a football, only to have it pulled away.

“If only this were a comic and not a safe medical procedure that would be outlawed by this type of behavior, where the state changes the rules left and right,” said Mead.

Planned Parenthood officials say the state wanted to interview several physicians and a nurse who worked at the clinic before it issued a new license, an order the organization said it couldn't enforce because most are independent providers and not employees.

Maia Hayes joined dozens of abortion rights advocates downtown in protesting the potential shuttering of Missouri's last abortion provider.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Protesters demand continued access to abortions

The potential court decision brought dozens of Planned Parenthood activists to the St. Louis Gateway Arch grounds Thursday morning. Protesters marched from the arch grounds to the Wainwright State Office building. More than a dozen activists were detained after entering the building.

“I want the rally to be a starting point, said Pamela Merritt, the master of ceremonies of the rally. “Nothing is going to change if we continue to send people to Jefferson City or to Washington D.C. who do not respect women’s decisions, who want to regulate women’s bodies.”

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, an attending physician at the Planned Parenthood clinic said this week that its predicament is the result of several decades of restrictions that have eroded access to reproductive health care in Missouri. She said access to abortion is about to vanish in the state before a challenge is mounted to Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in 1973.

"This is a foreshadowing of what is to come in other states if we don’t step up now and do whatever is necessary to stop politicians from interfering with reproductive health care and the relationship between patients and their providers," McNicholas said.

At the protest, Merritt said the loss of Planned Parenthood’s license would hurt people who lack the means to travel to other states for an abortion procedure. She also said not having an abortion provider in Missouri would significantly harm African-American women.

“This is going to radically change the way that people experience pregnancy, particularly for black women who face a four times higher maternal mortality rate,” Merritt said. “This is dire consequences.”

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @Petit_Smudge

Follow Chad on Twitter: @iamcdavis

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Planned Parenthood
Abortion
Michael Stelzer
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Reproductive Health Services
Top Stories

Related Content

Planned Parenthood Asks Court To Keep Missouri From Closing Abortion Clinic

By & May 29, 2019
Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region is the last provider of abortion services in Missouri. It could lose its license this week.
File photo | David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood will ask a St. Louis Circuit Court judge to block Missouri health officials from using an investigation into a patient’s complaint to close the state’s only licensed abortion provider.

Planned Parenthood went to court Wednesday to prevent the state Department of Health and Senior Services from denying a renewed license to Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region. But Judge Michael Stelzer rescheduled the hearing for Thursday, a day before the clinic’s license expires.

In their request for a restraining order, the organization’s lawyers also asked Stelzer to bar state health officials from interviewing seven doctors at the St. Louis clinic.

In Anger And Sorrow, House OKs Abortion Bill

By Dana Vollmer May 29, 2019

After a long and unusually emotional debate in the Illinois House Tuesday, lawmakers approved legislation aimed at keeping abortion legal in Illinois, regardless of what happens in other states or Washington, D.C.

What Closing Missouri's Last Abortion Clinic Will Mean For Neighboring States

By Lauren Weber | Kaiser Health News May 28, 2019
Planned Parenthood supporters marched silently past the organization's Central West End clinic as anti-abortion activists prayed during a 2017 demonstration.
File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

As the last abortion clinic in Missouri warned that it will have to stop providing the procedure as soon as Friday, abortion providers in surrounding states said they are anticipating an uptick of even more Missouri patients.

At Hope Clinic in Granite City, Illinois, just 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis, Deputy Director Alison Dreith said Tuesday her clinic was preparing for more patients as news about Missouri spread.

“We’re really scrambling today about the need for increased staff and how fast can we hire and train,” Dreith said.