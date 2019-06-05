 Planned Parenthood Lawyers: Missouri Officials Are Not Following Licensing Procedures | St. Louis Public Radio

Planned Parenthood Lawyers: Missouri Officials Are Not Following Licensing Procedures

  • Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, spoke to reporter's after a court hearing on Wednesday.
Lawyers for Missouri’s only abortion provider told a St. Louis Circuit Court judge on Wednesday that it has been unable to renew the clinic’s annual license because state health officials have not followed proper procedures.

Planned Parenthood has asked Judge Michael Stelzer to issue a temporary injunction barring the state Department of Health and Senior Services from delaying or denying a renewed license to Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region.

Jamie Boyer, an attorney for Planned Parenthood, told the judge during a hearing that the department’s efforts to interview independent physicians who work at the clinic have been an obstacle.

Planned Parenthood has said it cannot make those physicians available for interviews and the doctors’ lawyers have advised them not to cooperate.

“Planned Parenthood contends there is no legal authority that allows the department to condition our license renewal on those interviews,” Boyer said.

In response, Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer, told Stelzer that state health officials cannot address the clinic’s application for a renewed license until they can interview clinic physicians.

“We’re trying to get the information we need to commence that process but we haven’t been able to get to that point because of the lack of cooperation,” Sauer said.

In a lawsuit filed last week, Planned Parenthood claims that the state is attempting to shut down the clinic by “unlawfully” tying the routine renewal of its license to the completion of an investigation.

Boyer said the clinic must submit to inspections and have an opportunity To correct any problems noted by state inspectors before the department denies it a renewed license.

State health officials say Planned Parenthood did not agree until late May to comply with state regulations requiring that doctors give pelvic exams while screening patients before abortions and with a state law that requires that the physician who informs a patient seeking an abortion of its risks also performs the procedure.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, told reporters after the hearing that state health officials must ensure that the clinic is safe.

The clinic’s license was set to expire this past Friday. But Stelzer issued a temporary restraining order that keeps its license in place until he rules on Planned Parenthood’s request for an injunction. Stelzer did not say when he will rule on the case.

