 Politically Speaking: ArchCity Defenders On 10 Years Of Fighting For Legal Justice | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: ArchCity Defenders On 10 Years Of Fighting For Legal Justice

By & 10 minutes ago
  • ArchCity Defenders' Blake Strode and Jacki Langum
    From left: ArchCity Defenders' Blake Strode and Jacki Langum.
    St. Louis Public Radio's Lara Hamdan and ArchCity Defenders

Blake Strode, executive director of ArchCity Defenders, and Jacki Langum, the organization’s advocacy director, talk about the group’s 10th anniversary on the latest edition of Politically Speaking.

ArchCity is celebrating this week with a live taping of its podcast, a celebration of actor Danny Glover as a Racial Justice Champion, and a day-long racial justice roundtable.

ArchCity began in 2009 as the brainchild of three newly minted graduates of St. Louis University School of Law — Thomas Harvey, John McAnnar and Michael-John Voss. They saw a need to help clients not only fight their legal battles, but get them connected to services to avoid going back into the judicial system.

“It was courageous,” Langum says of their efforts. “Everyone was betting against them. They didn’t have the resources, they didn’t have the funds, they didn’t really care what people thought of them. They just did what was right. And we are here today because those three had a vision for helping people and creating a legal system that was built for the people.”

ArchCity Defenders toiled in relative obscurity until 2014, when Michael Brown was fatally shot by a Ferguson police officer. A “white paper” research project the organization had been working on examining the municipal courts in the region took on a new significance. 

The research found some staggering statistics, Strode said. For example, on the day that Brown was killed, there were 700,000 active arrest warrants in a region of 1.3 million people.

“And that means there were entire communities, many focused in places like Ferguson, that were subject to arrest at any given moment in time,” Strode said. “And so that white paper became a really useful tool for people to better understand why it was that so many people were angry at the system, why it was that so many people rightly distrusted the police and courts and jail officials.”

ArchCity has used class action lawsuits to force reforms in municipal courts and jails across the St. Louis region. Its attorneys have also secured more than $8 million in damages, and gotten courts to forgive $5.5 million in debt.

Strode and Langum discussed municipal reform post-Ferguson on the podcast. Here’s what else they talked about:

  • Strode and Langum discussed some policy changes enacted after Brown’s shooting death, such as legislation capping the percentage of fine revenue cities could keep in their budgets.
  • They also talked about the Department of Justice only forcing Ferguson to enter into a consent decree — as opposed to more cities throughout the St. Louis region.
  • They each gave their take on how the St. Louis County Police Department should change after a jury awarded a sergeant nearly $20 million in a discrimination lawsuit.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Follow ArchCity Defenders on Twitter: @ArchCityDefense

Music: “Fight the Power” by Public Enemy

Tags: 
ArchCity Defenders
Blake Strode
Jacki Langum
Politically Speaking
Top Stories
Ferguson
Michael Brown
Ferguson consent decree

Related Content

Beacon update: ArchCity Defenders get ready to make their case

By Elia Powers Dec 30, 2009

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Dec. 30, 2009 - When 2010 begins, the holistic legal advocacy group ArchCity Defenders will move into a downtown office and begin taking cases on a limited basis.

For the young lawyers who are spearheading this effort, it's been a fall filled with fundraising, networking and logistical planning. While the three co-founders await confirmation of their nonprofit corporation's 501c-3 status, they are laying the groundwork for the year ahead.

St. Louis Nonprofit Offers Updated Guide To Navigate Justice System

By May 29, 2019
Provided | ArchCity Defenders

ArchCity Defenders, the nonprofit civil rights law firm, has teamed up with the St. Louis County Library and the Mound City Bar Association to launch revised versions of its local “know your rights” guides.

Called Pro Se STL, the Latin translation of “for oneself,” the two pocket-sized guides focus on dealing with police and jail, as well as representing yourself in St. Louis Municipal Courts.

ArchCity Defenders Executive Director Blake Strode said the goal is to equip people with the necessary tools to help themselves when access to legal resources is unavailable.

Municipal Courts Are Less Of A Cash Cow Five Years After Ferguson, But Problems Remain

By Aug 6, 2019
Members of Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment conduct a silent protest during a public hearing on municipal court reform on Nov. 12, 2015.
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Michael Brown’s 2014 death at the hands of a Ferguson police officer painted a clear picture of the troubled relationship between the police and the community, and also abusive municipal court practices that disregarded defendants’ rights.

Defendants were held in jail for weeks or months because they couldn’t afford excessive bonds. Others were arrested because they couldn’t pay the fines and fees, some of which were illegal. Some courts were little more than cash cows for their cities.