Politically Speaking: Creve Coeur Mayor Barry Glantz On His St. Louis County Council Bid

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, Creve Coeur Mayor Barry Glantz joins the show to talk about his run for the 2nd District St. Louis County Council seat. 

Creve Coeur Mayor Barry Glantz
Credit Courtesy of Barry Glantz

Glantz is facing incumbent Kelli Dunaway in the Aug. 4 primary.Dunaway was elected to represent the district that takes in Creve Coeur, Chesterfield, Maryland Heights, Overland and St. Ann in 2019. She filled the seat vacated by Sam Page when he was named County Executive. Dunaway was on Politically Speaking last week.

Here’s what Glantz talked about during the show:

  • He laid out some of his priorities if he were to be elected to the county council, including fostering economic development and government transparency. 
  • He was critical of the council’s decision to give St. Louis County Executive Sam Page authority over how to spend federal coronavirus funds. That’s been a major point of contention on the St. Louis County Council over the past few weeks.
  • Glantz discussed the recent protests in the St. Louis region over George Floyd’s death — and what white politicians should do to help foster better relationships between police and African-Americans.
  • He also talked about howthe coronavirus is affecting the city of Creve Coeur’s financial situation, as well as the prospect of the city getting some public safety funds from St. Louis County government.

Glantz has lived in Creve Coeur for most of his life. He served on the city council before being elected mayor in 2012. He was previously the president of Glantz & Associates Architects, which was purchased by McBride and Sons Homes in 2013.

Glantz was planning to run for the 2nd District seat last year as an independent, but failed to get enough signatures. Dunaway ended up beating Republican Amy Poelker in a special election to fill out Page’s term.

