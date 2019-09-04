Politically Speaking: Examining The Response To A Violent St. Louis Summer

The latest episode of Politically Speaking takes stock of how political and community leaders are responding to St. Louischildren getting killed in an outbreak of gun violence this summer.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Julie O’Donoghue, Rachel Lippmann, Chad Davis and Andrea Henderson look into how city and state leaders are feeling the pressure to act — especially when it comes to implementing more stringent gun laws.

Here’s what was talked about during the show:

How St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is responding to the killings. Since April, more than a dozen children have been killed in some of the city’s most economically distressed neighborhoods.

Why Gov. Mike Parson hasn’t accepted a request from African American political officials to call a special session to deal with the violence.

What families of the victims are saying — and the message they have for the St. Louis region.

A review of the last time state government sought to help stem the tide of crime and violence in St. Louis.

