Politically Speaking: On Freeholders, Abortion Policy And Krewson’s Policing Deliberations

We’re trying something new on the latest episode of Politically Speaking. Instead of interviewing a single guest or zeroing in on a single topic, St. Louis Public Radio’s political team is introducing a show that rounds up the week’s news.

This week, St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue, Jason Rosenbaum and Jaclyn Driscoll talk about the latest developments with the Board of Freeholders — a 19-person body that could place a plan before voters shaking up St. Louis and St. Louis County government.

The three reporters also discussed how Planned Parenthood built a large abortion facility in Fairview Heights, Illinois. That building is coming about as Missouri has passed more abortion restrictions — and only has one clinic left open in the state that provides abortions - its St. Louis facility.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Jeremy Kohler joined the second half of the show to talk about how St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson sent a letter to a Centene executive about how the region should substantially change policing and crime statistics.

In the final segment, O’Donoghue, Driscoll and Rosenbaum talked about the books they’ve been reading lately:

Music: “Devil Town” by Tony Lucca