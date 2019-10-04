 Politically Speaking: On Freeholders, Abortion Policy And Krewson’s Policing Deliberations | St. Louis Public Radio
Politically Speaking: On Freeholders, Abortion Policy And Krewson’s Policing Deliberations

  • St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson
    St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson were argubably the top newsmakers of the week of Sept. 30, 2019.
    File photos I Carolina Hidalgo and Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

We’re trying something new on the latest episode of Politically Speaking. Instead of interviewing a single guest or zeroing in on a single topic, St. Louis Public Radio’s political team is introducing a show that rounds up the week’s news.

This week, St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue, Jason Rosenbaum and Jaclyn Driscoll talk about the latest developments with the Board of Freeholders — a 19-person body that could place a plan before voters shaking up St. Louis and St. Louis County government. 

The three reporters also discussed how Planned Parenthood built a large abortion facility in Fairview Heights, Illinois. That building is coming about as Missouri has passed more abortion restrictions — and only has one clinic left open in the state that provides abortions - its St. Louis facility.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Jeremy Kohler joined the second half of the show to talk about how St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson sent a letter to a Centene executive about how the region should substantially change policing and crime statistics.

In the final segment, O’Donoghue, Driscoll and Rosenbaum talked about the books they’ve been reading lately:

