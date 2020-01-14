 Politically Speaking: House Budget Chairman Cody Smith On Missouri’s Spending Priorities | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: House Budget Chairman Cody Smith On Missouri’s Spending Priorities

By & 3 minutes ago
  • State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, is the chairman of the House Budget Committee.
    State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, is the chairman of the House Budget Committee.
    Tim Bommel I House Communications

State Rep. Cody Smith is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The Carthage Republican spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue about his role as House budget chairman — and his thoughts on overhauling Missouri’s criminal justice system.

Smith was first elected to the Missouri House in 2016 to a seat encompassing parts of Jasper County in southwest Missouri. He became House budget chairman after his predecessor, Scott Fitzpatrick, was appointed as state treasurer.

Here’s what Smith talked about the program:

  • Smith discussed some of the potential pressures that could challenge the budget, including a lawsuit filed against the Department of Corrections that may cost the state roughly $100 million.
  • He also talked about the inability for the House, Senate and governor to come up with a consensus revenue estimate for the 2021 Fiscal Year budget. Smith said there was disagreement among the parties about how much money is expected to come into the state.
  • With a ballot initiative looming, Smith provided his take on how Medicaid expansion could affect the budget writing process. 
  • Smith explained why he was interested in criminal justice reform. He was the handler of legislation that passed last year that made changes to some mandatory minimum sentences.

Smith represents the 163th District, which takes in parts of Carthage, Carl’s Junction and Oronogo. Jasper County has been Republican-leaning for decades, so when Smith prevailed in a 2016 primary against two other candidates it was tantamount to election. 

Follow Julie O’Donoghue on Twitter: @jsodonogue

Follow Cody Smith on Twitter: @cody4mo

Music: “2112” by Rush

Tags: 
Cody Smith
Politically Speaking
2020 Missouri Budget
2020 Missouri General Assembly
Top Stories

Related Content

Marathon Day In Missouri General Assembly Ends With Budget Passing, First Steps For GM Incentives

By Samuel King May 10, 2019

The Missouri General Assembly beat the Friday evening deadline to pass the $29.7 billion state budget, but took the long way there, with the Senate’s final vote coming at just after 2 a.m.

In a day dominated by tensions between the chambers, the House also made quick work of legislation that came up just Thursday that offers $50 million in tax incentives to General Motors. The automaker is considering a major expansion at its plant in suburban St. Louis.

Missouri Hopes Local Courts Agree To Electronic Monitoring To Cut Costs

By Sep 26, 2019
St. Louis County is interested in joining a statewide eletronic monitoring program for people awaiting trial once Missouri gets it up and running.
FIle photo | Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri is planning a statewide electronic monitoring program for people awaiting trial in local jails — with the hope of saving money.

The state put $5 million toward electronic monitoring in its current budget, but the program is still several months away from being launched. 

Missouri is required to help counties and cities cover the costs of holding people in jail and transporting them to state prisons, but the state hasn’t been able to keep up with its payments — leaving local governments in a lurch. The state ended its last budget cycle in July owing cities and counties a total of $32.5 million.

Missouri Lawmakers Head Back To Jefferson City With Guns, Health Care And Redistricting On Agenda

By Jan 3, 2020
Members of the Missouri House converse on the first day of the 2019 legislative session.
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Gun control, Medicaid and redistricting are expected to be the most contentious issues Missouri lawmakers will take up this legislative session. 

House and Senate members return to the state Capitol on Wednesday, and the governor is to deliver his State of the State address a week later on Jan. 15. 

Democrats in both chambers say gun control and urban violence will be at the top of their list of priorities. 

Politically Speaking: Previewing The Big Issues Of Missouri’s 2020 Legislative Session

By Jan 6, 2020
Missouri House of Representatives members speak on the house floor on the last day of the legislative session.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue, Jaclyn Driscoll and Jason Rosenbaum look at what lies ahead for Missouri legislators in 2020.

Lawmakers are returning Wednesday to Jefferson City, where they’ll spend more than five months piecing together Missouri’s budget and dealing with a host of contentious issues.