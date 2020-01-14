Politically Speaking: House Budget Chairman Cody Smith On Missouri’s Spending Priorities

State Rep. Cody Smith is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The Carthage Republican spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue about his role as House budget chairman — and his thoughts on overhauling Missouri’s criminal justice system.

Smith was first elected to the Missouri House in 2016 to a seat encompassing parts of Jasper County in southwest Missouri. He became House budget chairman after his predecessor, Scott Fitzpatrick, was appointed as state treasurer.

Here’s what Smith talked about the program:

Smith discussed some of the potential pressures that could challenge the budget, including a lawsuit filed against the Department of Corrections that may cost the state roughly $100 million.

He also talked about the inability for the House, Senate and governor to come up with a consensus revenue estimate for the 2021 Fiscal Year budget. Smith said there was disagreement among the parties about how much money is expected to come into the state.

With a ballot initiative looming, Smith provided his take on how Medicaid expansion could affect the budget writing process.

Smith explained why he was interested in criminal justice reform. He was the handler of legislation that passed last year that made changes to some mandatory minimum sentences.

Smith represents the 163th District, which takes in parts of Carthage, Carl’s Junction and Oronogo. Jasper County has been Republican-leaning for decades, so when Smith prevailed in a 2016 primary against two other candidates it was tantamount to election.

Music: “2112” by Rush