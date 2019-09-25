 Politically Speaking: House Rep. Ian Mackey talks education, gun restrictions | St. Louis Public Radio

Politically Speaking: House Rep. Ian Mackey talks education, gun restrictions

Missouri Rep. Ian Mackey is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast.  The Democrat from Richmond Heights talked to St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue and Jason Rosenbaum.

Mackey won his first election to the state house in 2018. His district includes Richmond Heights, Clayton and University City. 

Here’s some of what he talked about on the podcast: 

  • His college experience working for the secretary of state
  • Legislation he sponsored that put restrictions on school seclusion policies for students 
  • Bills with gun restrictions that he has sponsored 
  • The 2020 Democratic presidential primary 
  • Being an LGBTQ person in the Missouri General Assembly 

Mackey grew up in Hickory County, in a rural part of the state. He graduated from Westminster College with a degree in early childhood education. He also has a law degree from Suffolk University in Boston. 

