 Politically Speaking: Jamie Tolliver Breaks Down Her Candidacy For St. Louis County Executive
Politically Speaking: Jamie Tolliver Breaks Down Her Candidacy For St. Louis County Executive

Jamie Tolliver, St. Louis County executive hopeful, is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The University City resident talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about her bid. 

Tolliver is one of four candidates running in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary. All four candidates will appear on Politically Speaking in separate episodes released this week. 

Here’s what Tolliver talked about during the show:

  • How she stacks up against the other three primary candidates. Sam Page, Jake Zimmerman and Mark Mantovani have all accumulated more money and organizational support thus far.
  • Her contention that St. Louis County should have waited longer to lift its COVID-19 restrictions. The county waited several weeks after the state order was relaxed before allowing some businesses to reopen under certain conditions.
  • The changes she would want in the St. Louis County Police Department. Two business groups are paying for a study of the department’s training and operations.
  • Whether St. Louis and St. Louis County should somehow combine. The last effort, known as Better Together, to create a metro government overseeing the city and county was shelved last year.

Tolliver is a first-time candidate. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Clark University and a master’s degree in education administration from Strayer University. She is completing a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Phoenix.

Tolliver has experience as a life coach and the owner of a publishing company. If she were to win in November, Tolliver would become the first Black woman ever elected to countywide office in St. Louis County’s history.

The winner of the Democratic primary will take on the winner of the Republican primary between Paul Berry III and Ed Golterman in November. Since St. Louis County is heavily Democratic, the victor in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary is likely to serve as county executive through 2022.

 

 

