 Politically Speaking: Missouri Rep. Windham On Absentee Balloting — And Turning Protests Into Policy | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Missouri Rep. Windham On Absentee Balloting — And Turning Protests Into Policy

By 1 hour ago
  • State Rep. Kevin Windham, Jr., speaks during a February 2020 committee hearing.
    State Rep. Kevin Windham Jr. speaks during a committee hearing in February.
    Tim Bommel I House Communications

State Rep. Kevin Windham Jr. is the latest guest on "Politically Speaking." The Hillsdale Democrat talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about how the Missouri Legislature expanded absentee balloting this session — and the prospects for policy change amid protests for police accountability.

Windham represents the 85th District, which takes in roughly 20 municipalities in central and north St. Louis County. When he won his seat in 2018 at age 25, he became the youngest African American man ever elected to the Missouri House.

Here’s what Windham discussed on the show:

  • Legislation that Gov. Mike Parson signed that expands absentee and mail-in voting. One of the final pieces of legislation passed during the 2020 session was aimed at allaying voter fears about contracting the coronavirus at the polls.
  • Whether protests decrying police killing Black people will lead to legislative action in the General Assembly. Missouri lagged behind other states in terms of policy change after Michael Brown’s 2014 shooting death in Ferguson.
  • Diversity in the St. Louis County Police Department. After Police Chief Mary Barton’s comments on racism within her agency, Windham said he wants to see more of a concerted effort to instill diversity in the department.
  • Issues that will be on the ballot later this summer, including expanding Medicaid, as well as the Democratic primary for St. Louis County executive.

Windham is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. After college, he worked as a legislative aide to U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill. 

In 2018, Windham beat three other candidates in the Democratic primary before winning the general election. He serves on committees dealing with transportation, local government and elections and elected officials.

Windham is running unopposed for a second term this year.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Kevin Windham on Twitter: @KWindham85

Music: “Ghetto Superstar” by Pras and Mya

Tags: 
Kevin Windham
Politically Speaking
Top Stories
2020 Missouri General Assembly
2020 Election
Absentee voting
George Floyd

Related Content

Election Officials Say Online Registration Expanded Voter Rolls For Presidential Primary

By Feb 16, 2020
Rachel Dalske, of Florissant, votes at the St. Louis County Board Of Elections on Oct. 25, 2018.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Election officials in the city of St. Louis and St. Charles County saw a rise in voter registration ahead of the March 10 presidential primary.

A major reason for that spike is the increased popularity of Missouri’s online voter registration system, which is getting a big promotion from popular social media outlets like Facebook, officials said.

Missouri's Presidential Primary Is March 10 — Here's What Voters Need To Know

By Mar 4, 2020

Updated at 10 a.m. March 4 — As the race for the Democratic presidential nominee narrows, Missouri voters will weigh in on Tuesday with their preference. 

While most of the attention is focused on the heated Democratic primary, voters can choose to cast a ballot for the Republican, Libertarian, Green or Constitution party nominee. Here’s what you need to know about your vote. 

8 Takeaways From The End Of Missouri’s Candidate Filing Period

By Mar 31, 2020
Voting stations at Central Baptist Church in St. Louis on March 10, 2020.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri’s 2020 campaign season is effectively on ice because of the focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

But that doesn’t mean that candidates haven’t been signing up to appear on the August primary ballot.

By the time the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline hit, 490 people filed to run for federal, state, county, city and judicial posts. That included 31 stragglers who decided to make the trek to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office on Tuesday.

COVID-19 Puts An End To Campaign To Legalize Recreational Marijuana In Missouri, For Now

By Kayla Drake Apr 16, 2020
Cannabis plants grow under orange sodium lights in a medical marijuana cultivation facility in Oakland, California.
Rusty Blazenhoff | Flickr

The campaign to put recreational marijuana on the 2020 Missouri ballot is over. Organizers with Missourians for a New Approach said COVID-19 is to blame.

Stay-at-home orders prevented the grassroots effort from gathering the petition signatures it needed for a statewide vote in November. The proposed amendment would have legalized adult-use recreational marijuana and expunged low-level marijuana convictions. 