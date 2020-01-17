Politically Speaking: Parson’s State Of The State — And An Early Look At 2021 St. Louis Mayor’s Race

On the first Politically Speaking roundup show of 2020, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Julie O’Donoghue and Jaclyn Driscoll recap Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address.

During Parson’s speech, the GOP chief executive focused on the effort to get a handle on violent crime in Missouri’s biggest cities — and discussed how his administration is managing the state’s Medicaid program.

Driscoll and O’Donoghue also talked about state Auditor Nicole Galloway’s response to Parson’s speech, which departed in both style and substance from prior addresses.

Here’s what else was discussed on this week’s show:

St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann joined the program to discuss what Alderwoman Cara Spencer’s entry into the 2021 St. Louis mayor’s contest means for Mayor Lyda Krewson’s re-election chances.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Jack Suntrup discussed a Missouri Ethics Commission decision that led an unsuccessful medical marijuana campaign to publicize its formerly secret donors.

Rosenbaum touched on how a documentary about former St. Louis state Rep. Bruce Franks was nominated for an Academy Award this week.

