 Politically Speaking: Rep. Dogan On Bid To Overhaul Missouri’s Criminal Justice System | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Rep. Dogan On Bid To Overhaul Missouri’s Criminal Justice System

By & 2 hours ago
  • State Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin
    State Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, poses for a portrait in the St. Louis Public Radio studio.
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

State Rep. Shamed Dogan returns to Politically Speaking to talk with St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue and Jason Rosenbaum about his efforts to change how Missouri handles criminal justice.

The Ballwin Republican represents the 98th House District, which includes parts of Ellisville, Fenton and Wildwood. 

Here’s what Dogan talked about during the program:

  • Dogan is the chairman of the Special Committee on Criminal Justice, which has been studying ways to overhaul how the state deals with crime. He pointed to several successes in the 2019 session, including altering mandatory minimum sentences.
  • He also talked about what he would want to see in the criminal justice arena when the Legislature reconvenes in January.
  • Dogan provided his assessment of St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner — and why some of their efforts are attracting criticism.
  • With a special election looming on Nov. 5, Dogan talked about the closely watched race in Missouri’s 99th District between Republican Lee Ann Pitman and Democrat Trish Gunby.

Dogan was first elected to the House in 2014, and was subsequently re-elected in 2016 and 2018. With term limits, he is eligible to run for a final two-year term in 2020.

Follow Julie O’Donoghue on Twitter: @jsodonoghue

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Shamed Dogan on Twitter: @Dogan4Rep

Music: “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

Tags: 
Shamed Dogan
Politically Speaking
2019 Missouri Legislature
2020 Missouri elections
Top Stories
Criminal Justice

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Missouri Sen. Bill Eigel On What’s Next For The Conservative Caucus

By , & Sep 30, 2019
Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, is a member of the six-person Conservative Caucus.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Sen. Bill Eigel is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Julie O’Donoghue and Jaclyn Driscoll about the future of the Conservative Caucus in the Missouri legislature.

The St. Charles County Republican is a member of a six-person Senate faction that has questioned GOP proposals involving transportation spending and economic development.

Politically Speaking: On Freeholders, Abortion Policy And Krewson’s Policing Deliberations

By Oct 4, 2019
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson
File photos I Carolina Hidalgo and Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

We’re trying something new on the latest episode of Politically Speaking. Instead of interviewing a single guest or zeroing in on a single topic, St. Louis Public Radio’s political team is introducing a show that rounds up the week’s news.

This week, St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue, Jason Rosenbaum and Jaclyn Driscoll talk about the latest developments with the Board of Freeholders — a 19-person body that could place a plan before voters shaking up St. Louis and St. Louis County government. 

Politically Speaking: Medicaid Expert Tim McBride On Dollars And Cents Of Expanding Health Care

By Staff Reports Oct 8, 2019
Tim McBride
Julie O'Donoghue I St. Louis Public Radio

Tim McBride is the latest guest on Politically Speaking. The Washington University professor talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue and Jaclyn Driscoll about the prospect of Medicaid expansion.

McBride headed the board that oversaw Missouri’s Medicaid program until he was replaced earlier this year. At Wash U, he focuses on health care policy. 