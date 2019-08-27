 Politically Speaking: Rep. Hannah Kelly On Ag Concerns And Expanding Rural Missouri Health Care | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Rep. Hannah Kelly On Ag Concerns And Expanding Rural Missouri Health Care

By 2 minutes ago
  • State Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove
    State Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

State Rep. Hannah Kelly is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The Mountain Grove Republican talked to St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Julie O’Donoghue about some of the important issues for her rural Missouri district.

Kelly represents portions of Wright and Webster counties. She has served in the Missouri House since 2017.

Here’s what Kelly talked about on the show:

  • She discussed her decision to run for public office in 2016, continuing her family legacy of serving in the Missouri General Assembly. Both her uncle and grandfather served in the House.
  • Kelly talked about the ongoing problems of feral hogs, which are threatening to destroy farmland and other properties in rural Missouri. She addressed the question of whether hunters should be allowed to shoot hogs on Department of Conservation property.
  • Kelly gave her take on the passage of legislation barring counties from applying stringent ordinances against large farms. Several counties are suing to prevent that measure from going into effect.
  • She talked about her support of a law that would ban most abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy — and how some of her constituents are reacting to her vote.

The 31-year-old Kelly has been a real estate agent since she was 18. After initially resisting calls to run for office, Kelly ended up seeking the GOP nomination for the 141st District House seat in 2016 — which was vacant after Tony Dugger was forced to leave due to term limits.

Kelly ended up defeating Stan Coday in the Republican primary by 46 votes, which was tantamount to election in a district that’s been in Republican hands for generations. She hasn’t faced a general election opponent in either of her two elections to the House.

A member of the House Budget Committee, Kelly is the chairwoman of an appropriations subcommittee that oversees agriculture, natural resources and conservation spending. The legislature does not have any control over how the Department of Conservation spends money, since a dedicated sales tax funds that agency.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Julie O’Donoghue on Twitter: @jsodonoghue

Follow Hannah Kelly on Twitter: @HannahKellyMo

Music: “Disorder” by Joy Division

Tags: 
Hannah Kelly
Politically Speaking
Top Stories
CAFOs
2019 General Assembly
2020 Missouri elections

Related Content

6 Observations As Gov. Parson Finds Success In First Full Legislative Session

By May 19, 2019
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks to news reporters on the last day of the legislative session in Jefferson City on Friday.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Gov. Mike Parson just finished up his first legislative session as governor. And by any objective measure, it was a good one for the GOP chief executive.

He wanted the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve his ideas around workforce development and transportation spending, and those lawmakers followed through. He was also able to deal with warring factions within his party, most notably six conservative senators that at times held up his priorities.

Politically Speaking: Recapping The Ups And Downs Of The 2019 Missouri Legislature

By & & Brian Ellison & Samuel King May 21, 2019
Missouri House of Representatives members speak on the house floor on the last day of the legislative session.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On a special edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio links up with KCUR’s Statehouse Blend to review the ins and outs of the 2019 session of the Missouri General Assembly.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Rachel Lippmann joined KCUR’s Samuel King and Brian Ellison to talk about the final week of the legislative session. That’s when the Legislature sent abortion restrictions to Gov. Mike Parson.

Politically Speaking: LaKeySha Bosley Reflects On Her First Session In The Missouri House

By May 27, 2019
State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis
Tim Bommel I House Communications

State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The St. Louis Democrat spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about her first year as a member of the Missouri House.

Bosley represents the 79th District, which takes in portions of north, central and south St. Louis. She was first elected to her seat in 2018.

Politically Speaking: State Sen. Koenig On Missouri’s Abortion Ban — And The 2019 Session

By May 29, 2019
Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, speaks on July 25, 2017, during the Missouri General Assembly's special session. Koenig is the sponsor of legislation to restrict abortion.
File photo I Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

State Sen. Andrew Koenig is the latest guest on Politically Speaking. The Manchester Republican spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum on the end of the 2019 session, including passage of the state’s abortion ban.

Koenig represents Missouri’s 15th District, which takes in a portion of St. Louis County. He represents cities like Kirkwood, Wildwood, Manchester and Ballwin.

Listen: Bruce Franks Reflects On Time In The Political Spotlight As He Prepares To Leave Office

By & Jul 30, 2019
State Rep. Bruce Franks answers reporter questions outside City Hall on Sept. 29, 2017.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 4:20 p.m., July 30, with audio of "St. Louis on the Air" host Sarah Fenske’s full interview with State Rep. Bruce Franks Jr.State Rep. Bruce Franks is planning to leave office at the end of the month, capping off an unlikely political tenure that placed the Ferguson activist and rapper firmly into the political spotlight.

Once he departs from the General Assembly, Franks will also leave Missouri. He said it’s a necessary move to deal with anxiety and depression exacerbated by a string of tragedies surrounding his friends and family.