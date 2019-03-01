Politically Speaking: Rep. Nick Schroer Details Provisions Of Abortion Bill, Responds To Criticism

State Rep. Nick Schroer joins Politically Speaking for the second time to talk about the Missouri House’s passage of an expansive abortion-restriction bill.

Members of the House easily approved the St. Charles County Republican’s legislation this week, which now heads to the Senate. It’s expected to face a Democratic filibuster once it hits the floor of the General Assembly’s upper chamber.

Schroer’s bill would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks during a pregnancy. Amendments were added to the bill which could make the ban effective at eight weeks, he said. Doctors could face criminal penalties if they run afoul of some of the legislation’s provisions.

Proponents have called Schroer’s legislation one of the “strongest pro-life” bills in the country. Among other things, detractors believe it will drive women to obtain unsafe and illegal abortions.

Some of the things Schroer discussed on the show include:

Why the bill contains exceptions for medical emergencies, but not if a woman becomes pregnant due to rape or incest.

How most abortions could be banned if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Whether increasing access to contraception would reduce unplanned pregnancies and, therefore, abortions.

A provision that requires notifications of both custodial parents if a minor seeks an abortion.

Schroer also talked about an amendment he placed on another bill altering the state’s open-records laws — and how that language may be changed in the Senate. He also discussed his bill enhancing penalties for trafficking fentanyl. It would also add penalties for people who traffic GHB, commonly known as the date-rape drug.

