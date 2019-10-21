Politically Speaking: Rep. Shamed Dogan On His Bid To Overhaul Missouri’s Criminal Justice System

State Rep. Shamed Dogan returns to Politically Speaking to talk with St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue and Jason Rosenbaum about his efforts to change how Missouri handles criminal justice.

The Ballwin Republican represents the 98th House District, which includes parts of Ellisville, Fenton and Wildwood.

Here’s what Dogan talked about during the program:

Dogan is the chairman of the Special Committee on Criminal Justice, which has been studying ways to overhaul how the state deals with crime. He pointed to several successes in the 2019 session, including altering mandatory minimum sentences.

He also talked about what he would want to see in the criminal justice arena when the Legislature reconvenes in January.

Dogan provided his assessment of St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner — and why some of their efforts are attracting criticism.

With a special election looming on Nov. 5, Dogan talked about the closely watched race in Missouri’s 99th District between Republican Lee Ann Pitman and Democrat Trish Gunby.

Dogan was first elected to the House in 2014, and was subsequently re-elected in 2016 and 2018. With term limits, he is eligible to run for a final two-year term in 2020.

