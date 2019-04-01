 Politically Speaking: Rep. Wiley Price Gives His Early Impressions Of Missouri House Service | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Rep. Wiley Price Gives His Early Impressions Of Missouri House Service

By 32 minutes ago
  • State Rep. Wiley Price, D-St. Louis
    State Rep. Wiley Price, D-St. Louis
    Tim Bommel I House Communications

State Rep. Wiley Price is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The St. Louis Democrat talked extensively about his first few months in the Missouri House as well as a slew of bills he’s sponsored to overhaul the state’s elections.

Price was first elected last year to represent Missouri’s 84th House District, which takes in portions of the western part of St. Louis. It includes largely African American neighborhoods in north St. Louis as well as primarily white parts of south St. Louis.

Price comes from a civically minded family. His father, Wiley Price III, is a photographer for the St. Louis American and a recent inductee into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame. His mother, Leata Price-Land, is a longtime community activist who recently ran for the 26th Ward aldermanic seat, losing narrowly to Shameem Hubbard.

When the 84th District House seat became open after state Rep. Karla May ran for the state Senate, Price ran against attorney Brad Bakker in the August 2018 Democratic primary. He emerged victorious by about 800 votes, a win that was tantamount to election in the heavily Democratic district.

Since being sworn into the House earlier this year, Price has served on committees dealing with criminal justice, career readiness and downsizing state government.

Here’s what Price had to say during the show:

  • Price said that Democrats, who are heavily outnumbered in the Missouri House, can make headway if they’re willing to work with the Republican majority on issues of common agreement.
  • He’s trying to get the GOP House to approve legislation that would create “no-excuse” absentee voting, allowing someone to cast a ballot early. Currently, voters must provide a specific reason for voting absentee.
  • Price is also seeking to implement an early voting system in the state, as well as automatically register people based off information provided by specified state agencies and institutions.
  • Price is opposed to legislation that would require voters to register by party and therefore create "closed" primaries in Missouri. Currently, a registered voter can request a primary ballot of their choosing.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Wiley Price on Twitter: @ImWithWiley

Music: “Big Empty” by Stone Temple Pilots

Tags: 
Politically Speaking
Wiley Price
Missouri House
2019 Missouri Legislature
Top Stories
Ballot Initiatives

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Coming to terms with the Greitens Report, a document that shook Missouri

By , & Marshall Griffin Apr 13, 2018
Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday blasted a Missouri House committee report, even before it was released, calling it "filled with lies" and part of a "political witch hunt." April 4, 2018.
Erin Achenbach | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann and Marshall Griffin examine all of the developments in Gov. Eric Greitens’ legal and political saga.

This week’s episode focuses on a House committee report that’s prompting bipartisan calls for Greitens to step down.

Politically Speaking: As Greitens court back-and-forth continues, Republicans feel political heat

By , & Mar 23, 2018
An email sent to St. Louis Public Radio about a now-scuttled soccer stadium prompted Attorney General Josh Hawley to once again look into Gov. Eric Greitens’ social media policies. Jan. 2017
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann round up this week’s legal and political news surrounding Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

This week’s episode zeroes in on how Greitens’ political plight is weighing on other political figures — including Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Politically Speaking: As Greitens awaits trial, his friends and foes seek to alter public opinion

By , & Mar 16, 2018
Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann round up this week’s legal and political news surrounding Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

This week’s episodes focuses on how the governor’s allies and adversaries are trying to alter public opinion in the run up to his felony invasion of privacy trial on May 14.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Lavender Previews Impending Scramble Over Missouri Budget

By Mar 26, 2019
State Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

State Rep. Deb Lavender returns to Politically Speaking to talk about upcoming debate on the Missouri budget, which is slated to take place over the next few weeks.

Lavender, D-Kirkwood, is currently serving her third term in the Missouri House. She serves on the House Budget Committee, and has sought to make her mark on the panel responsible for mapping out the state’s spending priorities.

Politically Speaking: Minority Leader Quade On Democratic Priorities During The 2019 Session

By Jan 14, 2019
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum as the latest guest on Politically Speaking.

The Springfield Democrat was elected as minority leader late last year, succeeding former Rep. Gail McCann Beatty of Kansas City. Quade was first elected to the House in 2016 to represent part of Springfield.

Missouri House Approves Sweeping Anti-Abortion Bill

By Samuel King Feb 28, 2019

The Missouri House of Representatives voted 117-39 Wednesday to approve a bill that would effectively ban abortions in Missouri except for medical emergencies. 

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy.