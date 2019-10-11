 Politically Speaking: On Roy Blunt, Gambling Machines and Open Records | St. Louis Public Radio

Politically Speaking: On Roy Blunt, Gambling Machines and Open Records

By , & 1 minute ago
  • U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
    U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., isn't saying much about how he feels about the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
    File photo |Tim Bommell | Missouri House Communications

In this week’s Political Speaking news roundup, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Julie O’Donoghue and Jo Mannies discuss Sen. Roy Blunt’s reaction to the Democratic House’s move to impeach Donald Trump and the Ukraine controversy.

We also chat about the ongoing discussion over new gambling machines that have popped up in gas stations, fraternal lodges and convenience stores across the state. House lawmakers held a hearing in Jefferson City Thursday regarding whether the new machines are legal and the challenges with regulating them.

We then talk to The Kansas City Star’s lead political reporter Jason Hancock about his recent story regarding the cost to the state of fighting a lawsuit over former Gov. Greitens’ administration use of a self-deleting text application. Hancock found legal expenses related to the lawsuit have cost the state over $340,000.

The final segment takes alook back at the 2016 debate at Washington University between then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and now-President Donald Trump.
Articles and events referenced in this podcast:

  • You can find “The Daily Show” skit featuring John Oliver at the Washington University 2008 vice presidential debate here.
  •  You can find Jason Rosenbaum's favorite political debate moment here

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Julie O’Donoghue on Twitter: @jsodonoghue

Follow Jo Mannies on Twitter: @jmannies

Follow Jason Hancock on Twitter: @J_Hancock

Outgoing Music: “Time Of my Life

Send questions and comments about this podcast to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Roy Blunt
Donald Trump
Hillary Clinton
Top Stories

Related Content

Blunt, McCaskill, Durbin reflect conflicted congressional approach to Syria

By Aug 30, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Aug. 30, 2013 - While decrying the use of chemical weapons in Syria, Missouri’s two members of the U.S. Senate – Democrat Claire McCaskill and Republican Roy Blunt – have offered up wary, and somewhat conflicted, statements about how the United States should respond.

The two senators’ views are key since both sit on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

US Sen. Roy Blunt: House Democrats 'Ready To Move On The Impeachment Question'

By Oct 2, 2019
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt mingles with Republican supporters at state party's Lincoln Days festivities, held this weekend in Kansas City.
File photo I Jo Mannies I St. Louis Public Radio

As a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is in the eye of the political storm over President Donald Trump.

The Missouri Republican is part of a committee that’s gathering facts about Trump’s July phone call with Ukraine’s president. He told reporters on Wednesday in St. Louis that “putting the facts together on the most recent House allegation is important — and then reaching conclusions.”