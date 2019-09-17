Politically Speaking: Sen. John Rizzo Talks About Growing Up In Politics

State Sen. John Rizzo is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The Democrat from Independence talked to St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue and Jaclyn Driscoll.

Rizzo has been a state senator since 2017 and previously served as a House member from 2011 to 2017. His district includes parts of Kansas City.

Here’s some of what he talked about on the podcast:

His childhood with parents involved in politics. His father served as a Missouri state representative and his mother was in local government.

The chances of Medicaid expansion ballot initiative passing next year

What he thinks of Missouri legislative term limits

How Democrats might pursue gun restrictions in the future

Democrats struggles in Missouri

The makeover of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library

Rizzo is a marketing consultant in addition to his job as a state senator. He received undergraduate degrees in political science and English from Rockhurst University. He is a former board member for the Truman Medical Centers and a former member of the Kansas City Planning Commission.

Follow John Rizzo on Twitter: @JohnJRizzo

