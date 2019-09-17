 Politically Speaking: Sen. John Rizzo Talks About Growing Up In Politics | St. Louis Public Radio

Politically Speaking: Sen. John Rizzo Talks About Growing Up In Politics

By 6 minutes ago
  • Sen. John Rizzo, D-Independence
    Sen. John Rizzo, D-Independence, talks to Julie O'Donoghue and Jaclyn Driscoll on this week's episode of Politically Speaking.
    Jason Rosenbaum / St. Louis Public Radio

State Sen. John Rizzo is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast.  The Democrat from Independence talked to St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue and Jaclyn Driscoll.

Rizzo has been a state senator since 2017 and previously served as a House member from 2011 to 2017. His district includes parts of Kansas City. 

Here’s some of what he talked about on the podcast: 

  • His childhood with parents involved in politics. His father served as a Missouri state representative and his mother was in local government.
  • The chances of  Medicaid expansion ballot initiative passing next year 
  • What he thinks of Missouri legislative term limits 
  • How Democrats might pursue gun restrictions in the future
  • Democrats struggles in Missouri  
  • The makeover of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library

Rizzo is a marketing consultant in addition to his job as a state senator. He received undergraduate degrees in political science and English from Rockhurst University. He is a former board member for the Truman Medical Centers and a former member of the Kansas City Planning Commission.

Outgoing Music: "My Father's House" by Bruce Springsteen 

Tags: 
John Rizzo
Missouri General Assembly

