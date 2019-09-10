 Politically Speaking: Sen. Lincoln Hough Looks Ahead To The 2020 Missouri Legislative Session | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Sen. Lincoln Hough Looks Ahead To The 2020 Missouri Legislative Session

By & 3 minutes ago
  • Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield
    Sen. Lincoln Hough, Republican from Springfield
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Sen. Lincoln Hough is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The Springfield Republican talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jaclyn Driscoll about the upcoming special session — and what to expect when lawmakers come back to Jefferson City in January.

Hough represents Missouri’s 30th Senatorial District, which takes in a big chunk of Springfield and Greene County. He was sworn into office in early January for a four-year term.

Here’s what Hough talked about during the show:

  • He discussed his decision to come back to the Missouri General Assembly after spending a couple years on the Greene County Commission. 
  • Hough also talked about his role as vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for helping craft the state budget. 
  • During the 2019 session, Hough ended up handling an economic development and workforce development package that survived a marathon filibuster. He talked about expectations on those two issues during the 2020 session.
  • Hough gave his take on a potential ballot initiative that would expand Medicaid. Proponents, which include some of the state’s biggest hospitals, have poured in big money to get that proposal on the 2020 ballot.

Hough is a cattle rancher who was first elected to the Missouri House in 2012. He served for two terms before successfully seeking a seat on the Greene County Commission in 2016. 

His tenure in county government was particularly eventful, as he called for a state audit to look into allegations that taxpayer dollars were used to push for a Greene County sales tax hike. That put him at odds with Presiding Commissioner Bob Cirtin, a fellow Republican.

Hough decided to run for the Missouri Senate last year, taking on former state Rep. Charlie Norr, D-Springfield. While Springfield is a historic Republican stronghold, it’s become more favorable to Democrats in recent years. Ultimately, Hough defeated Norr by about 4,000 votes in a highly competitive contest.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jaclyn Driscoll on Twitter: @DriscollNPR

Follow Lincoln Hough on Twitter: @LincolnHough

Music: "Dinner Bells" by Wolf Parade

Tags: 
Lincoln Hough
Politically Speaking
2019 Missouri Legislature
Top Stories
internet sales tax
Medicaid expansion

Related Content

GM Incentives Approved As Senate Turns Attention To Abortion

By & May 14, 2019
Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, speaks on the Senate floor Tuesday about his economic development legislation. The Senate passed Hough's bill after a 28 hour filibuster.
File photo I Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

A nearly 28-hour filibuster of what is usually a simple procedural step ended Tuesday night with a big win for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Over the objection of a group of six Republicans, the state Senate approved a major economic development package that extended a tax credit for General Motors, which is considering a $750 million expansion of its plant in Wentzville. Also included is a program to fund training for adults in “high-need” jobs, and a deal-closing fund that allows for up-front tax breaks to companies considering expansion.

Politically Speaking: Minority Leader Walsh Takes Stock Of Gov. Parson's First Year

By Jul 2, 2019
Missouri Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh speaks to reporters on the last day of the legislative session in Jefferson City on Friday.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh returns to Politically Speaking to talk with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about Gov. Mike Parson’s first year in office, as well as the lay of the land for organized labor.

The Bellefontaine Neighbors Democrat represents Missouri’s 13th Senatorial District, which takes in a portion of north St. Louis County. Walsh will leave the Senate after 2020 because of term limits, completing a 16-year legislative tenure that began in the early 2000s.

Politically Speaking: State Rep. Chuck Basye On How Mid-Missouri Fared During The 2019 Session

By Jul 11, 2019
Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

State Rep. Chuck Basye is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The Rocheport Republican talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about some of his accomplishments during the 2019 session — and some agenda items that remain unfinished.

Basye represents portions of Boone, Howard, Cooper and Randolph counties in the Missouri House. He was first elected to the General Assembly’s lower chamber in 2014.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Doug Clemens On Medicaid Drop Of Children — And The West Lake Landfill

By & Jul 25, 2019
State Rep. Doug Clemens, D-St. Ann
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

The latest episode of Politically Speaking features state Rep. Doug Clemens talking to St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O'Donoghue and Jason Rosenbaum about his first impressions of legislative life.

The St. Ann Democrat represents the 72nd House District, which takes in portions of Maryland Heights, St. Ann and Breckenridge Hills. He was first elected to his post in 2018.