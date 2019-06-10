Politically Speaking: Sen. Schupp On Fighting Missouri’s Abortion Ban — And Her Political Future

Sen. Jill Schupp returns to Politically Speaking to talk about the aftermath of the 2019 legislation session, which included passage of a ban on abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy and other aspects of Gov. Mike Parson’s workforce development agenda.

The Creve Coeur Democrat is serving her second term in the Missouri Senate. Her senate district includes St. Louis County cities like Creve Coeur, Town and Country, Maryland Heights, Olivette and Ladue.

During the 2019 session, Schupp alternated between handling pieces of legislation that got to Parson’s desk and trying to either stop or force compromise on GOP-priority legislation. For instance, Schupp ended up passing what’s known as Nathan’s Law, which restricts capacity at in-home daycares.

Schupp also was a key participant in the debate over the abortion legislation, which also bars the procedure except for medical emergencies if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Senate Democrats chose not to filibuster the final legislation after hours of negotiations.

Additionally, Schupp also played a major role in the debate over legislation that Parson recently signed barring local governments from passing regulations toward confined animal-feeding operations. That’s been a longstanding goal for groups like the Missouri Farm Bureau, which unsuccessfully pushed for such a law in the late 2000s.

Here’s what Schupp had to say during the show:

Schupp discussed some of her priorities that made it to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk, including a measure that places a limit of six children who can be enrolled at an in-home day care. The proposal is known as Nathan’s Law, named after a child in Jefferson County who died in 2007 at an in-home day care.

She also discussed how Senate Democrats approached the abortion legislation when it came up for debate during the last week of session. Schupp said Republicans were prepared to pass an even more restrictive bill had her caucus continued to object.

One thing Republicans didn’t pass this session were changes to a new state legislative redistricting system known as Clean Missouri. Schupp fully expects the GOP to come back with a plan next year that could go on the 2020 ballot.

Schupp also touched on what Missouri Democrats need to do to be competitive in next year’s election cycle. That includes the 2nd Congressional District seat, which takes in parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties.

