 Politically Speaking: Sen. Schupp On Fighting Missouri’s Abortion Ban — And Her Political Future | St. Louis Public Radio

Politically Speaking: Sen. Schupp On Fighting Missouri’s Abortion Ban — And Her Political Future

By 8 minutes ago
  • Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur
    Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Sen. Jill Schupp returns to Politically Speaking to talk about the aftermath of the 2019 legislation session, which included passage of a ban on abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy and other aspects of Gov. Mike Parson’s workforce development agenda.

The Creve Coeur Democrat is serving her second term in the Missouri Senate. Her senate district includes St. Louis County cities like Creve Coeur, Town and Country, Maryland Heights, Olivette and Ladue.

During the 2019 session, Schupp alternated between handling pieces of legislation that got to Parson’s desk and trying to either stop or force compromise on GOP-priority legislation. For instance, Schupp ended up passing what’s known as Nathan’s Law, which restricts capacity at in-home daycares.

Schupp also was a key participant in the debate over the abortion legislation, which also bars the procedure except for medical emergencies if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Senate Democrats chose not to filibuster the final legislation after hours of negotiations.

Additionally, Schupp also played a major role in the debate over legislation that Parson recently signed barring local governments from passing regulations toward confined animal-feeding operations. That’s been a longstanding goal for groups like the Missouri Farm Bureau, which unsuccessfully pushed for such a law in the late 2000s.

Here’s what Schupp had to say during the show:

  • Schupp discussed some of her priorities that made it to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk, including a measure that places a limit of six children who can be enrolled at an in-home day care. The proposal is known as Nathan’s Law, named after a child in Jefferson County who died in 2007 at an in-home day care.
  • She also discussed how Senate Democrats approached the abortion legislation when it came up for debate during the last week of session. Schupp said Republicans were prepared to pass an even more restrictive bill had her caucus continued to object.
  • One thing Republicans didn’t pass this session were changes to a new state legislative redistricting system known as Clean Missouri. Schupp fully expects the GOP to come back with a plan next year that could go on the 2020 ballot.
  • Schupp also touched on what Missouri Democrats need to do to be competitive in next year’s election cycle. That includes the 2nd Congressional District seat, which takes in parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jill Schupp on Twitter: @jillschupp

MUSIC: “IGOR’S THEME” by Tyler, The Creator

Tags: 
Jill Schupp
Politically Speaking
Top Stories
Abortion
2019 Missouri Legislature
2020 Missouri elections
Missouri 2nd Congressional District
Jay Ashcroft

Related Content

Missouri Lawmakers Enter Final Day With Major Unfinished Business

By & May 16, 2019
Members of the senate walk onto the floor of the House chambers ahead of this year's State of the State address.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

After a week that featured titanic battles over high-profile legislation, Missouri lawmakers are heading into the final day with a lot on their plate.

The unfinished business set for Friday includes final passage of abortion legislation that’s made national headlines, as well as a bill to overhaul the low-income housing tax-credit program.

Live Blog: The Last Day Of The Missouri Legislature

By & May 17, 2019
State Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, listens in the House chambers Friday afternoon. May 17, 2019
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The 2019 regular session of the Missouri General Assembly wraps up today in Jefferson City. Many legislative priorities for Gov. Mike Parson, including new abortion restrictions, bridge repair and the low-income housing tax-credit program remain on the to-do list.

Here’s how this is going to work: we’ll update from Jefferson City with the latest news and insights. The most recent news will be on top, meaning you can get a whole recap of the day starting at the bottom.

Politically Speaking: Recapping The Ups And Downs Of The 2019 Missouri Legislature

By & & Brian Ellison & Samuel King May 21, 2019
Missouri House of Representatives members speak on the house floor on the last day of the legislative session.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On a special edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio links up with KCUR’s Statehouse Blend to review the ins and outs of the 2019 session of the Missouri General Assembly.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Rachel Lippmann joined KCUR’s Samuel King and Brian Ellison to talk about the final week of the legislative session. That’s when the Legislature sent abortion restrictions to Gov. Mike Parson.

Referendums To Overturn New Abortion Ban Rejected By Missouri Secretary Of State

By Jun 6, 2019
Maia Hayes joined dozens of abortion rights advocates downtown in protesting the potential shuttering of Missouri's last abortion provider. May 30, 2019
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 4 p.m. on Thursday with the filing of the ACLU's lawsuit:

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft rejected bids to place a newly signed abortion ban up for a statewide vote in 2020, citing the fact that a provision in the measure goes into effect right away.

At least one group seeking to overturn the eight-week ban has gone to court against the GOP statewide official’s action.