 Politically Speaking: Speaker Pro Tem Wiemann Previews Home Stretch Of Legislative Session | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Speaker Pro Tem Wiemann Previews Home Stretch Of Legislative Session

By 25 minutes ago
  • House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, R-O'Fallon
    House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, R-O'Fallon
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where the O’Fallon Republican discussed some of the issues that may consume the Missouri House’s time over the next few weeks.

Wiemann is part of the GOP leadership team that runs the Missouri House. As speaker pro tem, Wiemann often presides over the Missouri House — and is part of some key policy discussions among the Republican supermajority.

Originally from Phelps County, Wiemann is an insurance broker who first won election to the House in 2014. But he’s been involved in Missouri politics for several decades. He worked for then-Secretary of State Roy Blunt in the early 1990s. And he also helped out on his father’s unsuccessful state Senate campaign in 1990 against then-Democratic state Sen. Mike Lybyer.

Since House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, is barred from running for another term next year due to term limits, Wiemann was widely seen as potential successor for the speakership. But he ultimately decided not to run. He is supporting House Majority Leader Rob Vescovo’s bid for the position.

Still, a number of House speaker pro tems have gone on to get elected to other offices — such as Congressman Jason Smith, R-Salem. Wiemann is planning to run for the state Senate when Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, is termed out of office after 2022.

Here’s what Wiemann had to say during the show:

  • Wiemann talked about the challenges of helping manage a very large Republican caucus. With 116 members, the House GOP often have divergent opinions on key issues — including measures regarding organized labor, like right-to-work legislation.
  • He discussed legislation to get municipalities to upload their expenditures to an online database. Wiemann said the vote count on his bill was close after his colleagues voted for an amendment making the disclosures mandatory — which he said may change as the measure works its way through the Senate.
  • Wiemann gave his take on how the House and Senate may end up coming to a compromise of sorts on a plan to finance repair of Missouri’s bridges. The Missouri House is seeking to spend $100 million a year for several years on the projects — which is a departure from Gov. Mike Parson’s $350 million bonding proposal.
  • He also discussed the prospects of lawmakers taking up a constitutional amendment requiring any city-county merger proposal to get local approval before going into effect. That plan, which is being pushed by Republican and Democratic House members, could counter a statewide proposal to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow John Wiemann on Twitter: @JohnDWiemann

Music: “We Will Overcome” by Thursday

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
John Wiemann
Missouri House
Better Together
Charter Schools
Top Stories
Politically Speaking
Missouri Department of Transportation

Related Content

Stenger’s Potential Ascension To Metro Mayor Provokes Debate

By Jan 31, 2019
Under a plan released Monday to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger would become the first "metro mayor" of the merged government.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

At the beginning of 2019, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger was in a tough political spot.

The Democratic official was sworn in to a second term with no reliable allies on the St. Louis County Council. And county voters recently amended the charter to substantially reduce his power over the budget.

But if statewide voters agree to a plan laid out by Better Together next year, Stenger would be in line to become the first metro mayor — a position that gives him sizable policy power over the region.

Federal Subpoena Issued Looking Into Stenger’s Administration

By Mar 24, 2019
St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger (left) and Sam Page (right) attend a county council meeting. A new resolution calls on the prosecuting attorney to look into if Stenger violated county charter.
File photo | Andy Field | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 2:20 on Monday with news of St. Louis Economic Development Partnership subpoena.

A federal subpoena was issued last week seeking information about St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s administration.

One particular focus was how Stenger’s administration issued contracts, which has been a source of contention for months between the Democratic chief executive and the council.

Better Together’s New City-County Merger Plan Removes Stenger As Metro Mayor

By Mar 25, 2019
Officials sign the challenge to end homelessness on February 18, 2019. From left to right, Wright City Mayor Dan Rowden, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.
Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Before Monday, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger was slated to become the first “metro mayor” under a plan to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County — giving the Democratic official enormous power over the direction and decision making of a united region.

But after Better Together submitted a new petition to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, Stenger won’t automatically get that post. One of the leaders of the city-county effort said the move is in response to criticism of having county officials being the initial leaders of the government — and not a federal subpoena of Stenger’s administration.

County Council Declines To Hire Special Counsel In Stenger Subpoena

By Mar 28, 2019
St. Louis County Council members listen as Deputy County Counselor Micki Wochner, right, responds to questions about a federal subpoena issued to the county last week.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The first St. Louis County Council meeting since news of a federal subpoena of County Executive Steve Stenger broke featured an agreement that no outside counsel was needed to respond to the request.  

But despite that decision, the meeting became testy when council members wondered why they couldn’t see the subpoena that has shaken up Stenger’s administration.

Curious Louis Answers 4 More Questions About Proposed City-County Merger

By Apr 7, 2019
A group known as Better Together is proposing a plan to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County. They're planning to get the measure on the 2020 ballot.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

The group Better Together submitted its proposal for a merger of St. Louis and St. Louis County in January. The plan calls for a statewide vote in 2020, when Missouri residents would decide on the future of the city and county. The plan would consolidate several municipal functions including police departments, a prosecutor and an assessor.

Residents of the city and country continue to have question regarding the merger, which would consolidate several key functions of the St. Louis and St. Louis County region.