 Politically Speaking: St. Louis County Councilwoman Dunaway On Coronavirus Spending
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: St. Louis County Councilwoman Dunaway On Coronavirus Spending

By 46 minutes ago
  St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway
    St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway
    David Kovaluk I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway talks with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about how the county is spending federal coronavirus money.

She also addressed how county police should respond to protests over George Floyd’s death.

Dunaway is a Chesterfield Democrat who represents the council’s 2nd District. That takes in cities like Creve Coeur, St. Ann, Maryland Heights and Chesterfield. She was elected to her post in 2019, filling out the rest of Sam Page’s term on the council after he became county executive.

Here’s what Dunaway had to say on the show:

  • She discussed her role as chairwoman of a council committee overseeing federal coronavirus efforts in the county. St. Louis County received $173.5 million from the federal government to fight COVID-19, which has affected the county more than any other jurisdiction in Missouri.
  • She also talked about the move to give Page decision-making authority over federal coronavirus money, which was sharply opposed by the council’s three Republican members.
  • Dunaway reflected on the protests across the country after a Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd. Demonstrations are expected to take place this weekend in St. Louis County, where a national movement over police accountability gained steam after Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson.
  • Since Dunaway is filling out Page’s term, she will be on the ballot later this year. She discussed her upcoming Democratic primary against Creve Coeur Mayor Barry Glantz, who is slated to appear on Politically Speaking next week.

Dunaway attended Southern Illinois University for her undergraduate degree in history and UCLA for law school. She is the director of learning and development for the Bryan Cave law firm. 

After Dunaway prevailed in a 2019 special election over Republican Amy Poelker, the Democrats regained control of the St. Louis County Council. It marked the first time a council majority consisted entirely of women.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Kelli Dunaway on Twitter: @DunawayKelli

Music: “Subterranean Homesick Alien” by Radiohead 

Kelli Dunaway
coronavirus
St. Louis County Council
George Floyd
