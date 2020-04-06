 Politically Speaking: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson On City’s Coronavirus Response | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson On City’s Coronavirus Response

By & 41 minutes ago
  • St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson speaks about the city's response to COVID-19 during a news conference at City Hall on Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020.
    St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson was the latest guest on St. Louis Public Radio's Politically Speaking.
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is the latest guest on Politically Speaking. The Democrat joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann and Jason Rosenbaum to talk about how St. Louis is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The topics include Krewson’s decision to issue a stay-at-home order — and what impact that’s having on containing the virus.

Here’s what the mayor talked about on the show:

  • Krewson discussed how the COVID-19 outbreak will affect St. Louis’ financial situation. She also talked about how the city could get access to money from the federal CARES Act.
  • She discussed whether there’s been a cohesive working relationship with St. Louis County, as well as the other suburban counties, during the crisis.
  • St. Louis County decided to close its parks last week. Krewson explained why the city hasn’t followed suit, but she did point to how playgrounds and sports courts have been shut down to avoid coronavirus contamination.
  • Many local officials, like Krewson, had been calling on Gov. Mike Parson to issue a stay-at-home order. Krewson issued hers on March 21; Parson issued one on Friday. And Krewson, who grew up in Moberly, discussed whether such a move can be effectively enforced in rural parts of the state. 
  • Krewson talked about how the city is releasing information about people who have COVID-19 in the city, including the decision not to disclose place of employment.

 

As of Sunday, there have been 358 cases of COVID-19 in the city and eight deaths. The most cases have been in the 63115 ZIP code in north St. Louis, which is a predominantly African American part of the city. 

Follow Rachel Lippmann on Twitter: @rlippmann

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Lyda Krewson on Twitter: @LydaKrewson

Music: "Lost in the Supermarket" by the Clash

Tags: 
Lyda Krewson
coronavirus
Politically Speaking
Stay at home order
Sam Page
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis County Closes All Parks Through April 22; Crowds Enjoy Final Moments

By & Apr 3, 2020
Creve Coeur Park bike path
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Dozens of people were running, walking and biking on the path that runs around a lake in Creve Coeur Park Friday afternoon, soaking up the last few hours before St. Louis County shut the site down.

County officials are closing parks from Friday night until April 22 in order to slow the spread of coronavirus. Residents interviewed in Creve Coeur Park Friday said they were disappointed but mostly understood that parks might be hot spots for the virus.

“It will impact our mental health a little bit. It’s nice to get outside and get some fresh air, especially at the parks,” said Jessica Compton, who lives in St. Ann. 

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 1 hour ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

5:30 p.m. Monday, April 6

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he believes lawmakers will approve a state budget despite the coronavirus halting legislative session. He said they have until June 30, when the fiscal year ends, to fulfill that constitutional obligation. 

“I really believe by the end of June, we’ll be able, at some point, to call a special session, bring the legislators back in and be able to work on the 2021 budget,” said Parson. 

Missouri Prisons Fail To Release Prisoners Even As Coronavirus Risk Grows

By 4 hours ago
Dormitory "D" in the men's section of the city's Medium Security Institution.
Ashley Lisenby

As the coronavirus spreads through the penal system, the U.S. Department of Justice has called for federal prisons to release some inmates to home confinement. Elderly or sick inmates who are nonviolent would be safer at home, Attorney General William Barr said in a memo. And releasing them could help alleviate the crowding that can make an outbreak worse.

But the Missouri Department of Corrections' inmates are not seeing similar paths to release. Despite advocacy from the ACLU of Missouri and other groups, the state prison system has made no moves to reduce its population. 

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sara Baker, policy director for the ACLU of Missouri, explained that there’s a national bipartisan movement to get inmates who are most at risk moved to home detention. Yet in Missouri, she said: “We absolutely are not seeing that happen at the state level. It appears to be sort of a game of wait and see.”  

Missouri Campaign Season Is Frozen Amid Coronavirus Fears — And 'Normal' May Be Far Away

By 13 hours ago
Missouri's 2020 campaign is effectively on hold. And candidates that continuing on are using technology to reach people.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

State Sen. Andrew Koenig and state Rep. Deb Lavender are both accustomed to meeting lots and lots of voters during election time.

The two lawmakers are running against each other in the 15th Senate District race, and one of the reasons the contest is compelling is because of both candidates’ ability to campaign door to door.

But everything’s changed with COVID-19. Koenig said he’s put his campaign on hold and is focused on using his office to get the word out about the governmental response to the virus. 