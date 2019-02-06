 Politically Speaking: State Sen. Rowden On The GOP View Of The 2019 Legislation Session | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: State Sen. Rowden On The GOP View Of The 2019 Legislation Session

By 1 hour ago
  • Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, right, talks with Sen. Wayne Wallingford on Nov. 8, 2018.
    Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, right, talks with Sen. Wayne Wallingford on Nov. 8, 2018.
    File photo I Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden is the latest guest on Politically Speaking. The Columbia Republican talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about the lay of the land for the 2019 legislative session.

Rowden was first elected to the Senate in 2016, winning one of the most expensive legislative races in history against Democratic Rep. Stephen Webber. He represents Boone and Cooper counties in the Missouri Senate.

After the 2018 election cycle, Rowden was elected by his fellow Republicans as majority leader. He’s responsible for deciding which bills are brought up for debate — making him one of the more powerful lawmakers in the General Assembly.

This year, Republican lawmakers are being asked to follow through on much of Gov. Mike Parson’s agenda — including a bonding plan to repair the state’s bridges and a boost to the state’s workforce development programs. Legislators are also mulling over how to deal with the state’s revenue situation, which has produced less money than the previous fiscal year.

Another subplot of this year’s session is whether Republicans will place a measure before voters altering or partially repealing Amendment 1, which substantially changed how state legislative districts are drawn. Rowden called the new redistricting system “terrible policy” at the beginning of the session — though any changes to it would require a statewide vote.

Here’s what Rowden had to say during the show:

  • Rowden is confident that lawmakers will make some changes this year to the state low-income housing tax credit program, which has been frozen since late 2017. Sen. Dan Hegeman’s legislation that lowers the amount of tax credits that can be issued each year recently passed out of a Senate committee.
  • He believes Parson is correct in promising not to restart the low-income housing tax credit unless lawmakers act. “Folks who carry these projects out they need a bill,” he said. “It has created a different conversation. And I think the conversation has gone very well up until this point.”
  • With lawmakers mulling over whether to restrict documents available under the state’s Sunshine Law, Rowden emphasized he is not in favor of shielding e-mails that lobbyists send to lawmakers about legislation. “My goal is to find the right balance,” he said. “I don’t think we have any business and should go trying to revert this thing all the way back to [legislative emails not being open records]. I think that would be a bit of a disservice and injustice for people that voted for Clean Missouri even though I wasn’t supportive for different reasons.”
  • Rowden said it isn’t clear now whether lawmakers will vote this year or next year to place changes to the new state legislative redistricting system up for a vote. Republicans have the votes to make that move, and may also receive some support from African-American Democrats who are concerned about the new plan’s impact on minority representation in the General Assembly.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Caleb Rowden on Twitter: @calebrowden

Music: “BlackLief” by Son of the Pale Youth

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Politically Speaking
Caleb Rowden
Low-income tax credits
Clean Missouri
Sunshine law

Related Content

Two St. Louis lawmakers elected to legislative leadership posts

By Nov 8, 2018
Sen. Dave Schatz speaks to reporters on Nov. 8, 2018, after being elected Senate president pro tem.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Two members of St. Louis’ regional delegation will serve as leaders in the Missouri Senate, while two millennials from Springfield will be the heads of their respective parties.

Senators chose Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, to be Senate president pro tem on Thursday. That leader assigns bills to committees — and decides who gets to be committee chairmen. Democrats re-elected Gina Walsh of Bellefontaine Neighbors as Senate minority leader.

GOP infighting may complicate Missouri's 2018 legislative session

By & Marshall Griffin Dec 28, 2017
Republican state Reps. Jay Barnes, center, and Justin Alferman, right, converse with Alex Curchin, left, during the last day of the Missouri General Assembly's 2017 legislative session.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Heightened tensions between Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and fellow Republicans who control the General Assembly will likely add drama when the 2018 legislative session begins next Wednesday.

Because 2018 is an election year, it’s long been assumed that lawmakers will avoid divisive topics that could upset voters. But that might not be possible this time.

Lawmakers want to place a firewall between candidates and political action committees

By Jan 26, 2018
The report on the wealth gap relies on data from the Federal Reserve Board from 1983 through 2016.
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri’s voter-approved contribution limits curbed the amount of money that some candidates could take from a political donor. What it didn’t do is stop a candidate from encouraging big contributors to send money to political action committees that could help their electoral pursuits.

Payment for ex-husband’s legal fees draws scrutiny in Greitens case

By Apr 13, 2018
Attorney Al Watkins speaks with reporters outside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis following a hearing. March 26, 2018.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Lawmakers want to know who helped pay legal expenses for a man intricately involved in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ legal and political saga.

It comes as a bipartisan contingent of lawmakers also want to know who is paying the governor’s legal bills.