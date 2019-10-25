Politically Speaking: Surveillance, Campaign Cash And City-County Merger

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue, Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann and others talk about Missouri and St. Louis politics.
Here are the topics that are covered:
- St. Louis’ discussion over how and when to limit surveillance — and who gets control over that process. The podcast refers to an article by Rachel Lippman on the fight between the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Lyda Krewson over surveillance.
- The ways state legislators may be working around Clean Missouri — a package of laws meant to limit lobbyist influence in Jefferson City. The podcast references an article from Jack Suntrup in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that details University City Sen. Brian Williams’ campaign spending on “outings” with lobbyists during the segment.
- The folks from the We Live Here podcast visit Politically Speaking to talk about the first episode of their new season, which focuses on the failed Better Together effort and complicated issues surrounding the push for a city-county merger.
- Julie recommends listeners read Jane Smiley’s essay in The New York Times about Smiley’s recent trip to her childhood hometown of St. Louis. Smiley also talked about this essay on St. Louis on the Air.
Outgoing Music: “Coming Home” by Leon Bridges
Follow Julie O’Donoghue on Twitter: @jsodonoghue
Follow Rachel Lippmann on Twitter: @rlippmann
Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum
Follow We Live Here on Twitter: @welivehereSTL
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org