Politically Speaking: Surveillance, Campaign Cash And City-County Merger

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue, Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann and others talk about Missouri and St. Louis politics.

Here are the topics that are covered:



Outgoing Music: “Coming Home” by Leon Bridges

Follow Julie O’Donoghue on Twitter: @jsodonoghue

Follow Rachel Lippmann on Twitter: @rlippmann

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow We Live Here on Twitter: @welivehereSTL

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org