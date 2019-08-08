 Politically Speaking: Tracking Political And Policy Change Five Years After Michael Brown’s Death | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Tracking Political And Policy Change Five Years After Michael Brown’s Death

By , & 42 minutes ago
  • St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell speaks after taking the oath of office.
    St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell speaks after taking the oath of office earlier this year.
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Julie O’Donoghue and Rachel Lippmann take a look at how politics and policy has changed in five years since Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson.

This show looks at how the slow changepicked up last year with the election of Wesley Bell as St. Louis County prosecutor. That ushered in a new political coalition that’s affecting other parts of county government.

Here’s some other highlights from the show:

  • Lippmann talked about how Bell was able to forge his coalition to defeat incumbent Bob McCulloch.
  • O’Donoghue discussed her experience in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after police officers shot and killed Alton Sterling in 2016. She also detailed how other states have responded to the activism that followed Michael Brown’s death.
  • Rosenbaum explained how a backlash to the protests resonated in Jefferson City and around the country.
  • And all three reporters take stock of where the post-Ferguson policy push goes from here.

The podcast is sponsored by the St. Louis-based law firm of Capes Sokol

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Rachel Lippmann on Twitter: @rlippmann

Follow Julie O’Donoghue on Twitter: @jsodonoghue

Tags: 
Politically Speaking
Ferguson
Wesley Bell
Top Stories
Michael Brown

Related Content

Politically Speaking: State Rep. Chuck Basye On How Mid-Missouri Fared During The 2019 Session

By Jul 11, 2019
Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

State Rep. Chuck Basye is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The Rocheport Republican talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about some of his accomplishments during the 2019 session — and some agenda items that remain unfinished.

Basye represents portions of Boone, Howard, Cooper and Randolph counties in the Missouri House. He was first elected to the General Assembly’s lower chamber in 2014.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Derek Grier On Lay Of The Land For Missouri Economic Development Policy

By Jul 18, 2019
State Rep. Derek Grier, R-Chesterfield
Tim Bommel I House Communications

State Rep. Derek Grier is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast, where he talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about how Missouri is approaching economic development policy.

The Chesterfield Republican represents the 100th District in the Missouri House. The St. Louis County district takes in parts of Chesterfield, Town & Country, Winchester and Ballwin.

Politically Speaking: Rep. David Wood Breaks Down The Big Drop In Missouri’s Medicaid Rolls

By , & Aug 1, 2019
State Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles
Tim Bommel I House Communications

State Rep. David Wood is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The Versailles Republican spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jaclyn Driscoll and Jason Rosenbaum about controversy in the state’s Medicaid program and other issues.

Wood was elected to Missouri’s 58th House District in 2012. He’s currently serving his final term in the General Assembly’s lower chamber, where he’s chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee for health, mental health and social services.

From The Streets To The Galleries, Artists Responded To Ferguson

By 7 hours ago
Artist and wellness advocate Dail Chambers and daughter. [8/8/19]
Jeremy D. Goodwin | St. Louis Public Radio

Five years ago, Kevin and Danielle McCoy were making art that wasn’t particularly political.

“We made a lot of safe work,” Kevin McCoy said, “but it didn’t have a lot of meaning. It didn’t get to the crux of the issues.”

Then white Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed Michael Brown Jr., an unarmed, 18-year-old black man. Brown's death sparked weeks of protests in Ferguson, unrest that reverberated in the local arts community. Black artists formed new alliances and reached new platforms, but also bumped up against enduring divides over race in this community.

St. Louis Native Brittany Packnett Discusses Work Around Justice, Empowerment and Difference-Making

By Jun 13, 2019
Brittany Packnett joined Thursday's "St. Louis on the Air."
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Activist, educator and writer Brittany Packnett returns this week to her hometown of St. Louis – the place where she participated in protests after the police shooting of Michael Brown and was appointed to the Ferguson commission in 2014.

Now based in Washington, where she is Teach for America’s vice president of National Community Alliances, Packnett has been described by former President Barack Obama as a leader whose voice “is going to be making a difference for years to come.”

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, she joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl for a conversation ahead of her appearance at the Ethical Society of St. Louis Thursday evening. That free event (registration requested) is co-sponsored by Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice and will be moderated by Fox 2 News' Shirley Washington.

After Years Of Slow Progress, Post-Ferguson Political Agenda Picks Up Steam In St. Louis County

By Aug 1, 2019
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell poses for a photo at his office in downtown Clayton.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Many people around the country saw Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson as the catalyst behind a new civil rights movement.

But, even with the Ferguson protest movement going from the streets to the halls of government, political change in the St. Louis region was slow, as activist-preferred candidates lost elections and some policy demands went unmet.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell has a message for people who believe little has been accomplished or gained here in five years.

“I would say with all due respect, me sitting in this office now would be evidence of change,” Bell said. “And in my opinion obviously positive change.”

He Came To Be Part of Healing Ferguson, Now He’s Hoping A Coffee House Will Help

By Aug 5, 2019
Jonathan Tremaine Thomas poses for a portrait inside the former Corner Coffee House space, which he plans to renovate and reopen.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Jonathan Tremaine Thomas is not originally from Ferguson. He’s not even from the St. Louis region or Missouri. Thomas, a North Carolina native, moved here from Indianapolis in 2014, in the wake of Michael Brown’s killing and the ensuing unrest. 

The pastor and entrepreneur says he came to Ferguson not in spite of Ferguson’s troubles, but because of them. Thomas, 38, who has long been involved in activism and community work in other cities, wanted to put his skills and experience to use in the healing process. He didn’t expect that he, his wife and their daughter would find a warm welcome.