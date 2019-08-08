Politically Speaking: Tracking Political And Policy Change Five Years After Michael Brown’s Death

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Julie O’Donoghue and Rachel Lippmann take a look at how politics and policy has changed in five years since Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson.

This show looks at how the slow changepicked up last year with the election of Wesley Bell as St. Louis County prosecutor. That ushered in a new political coalition that’s affecting other parts of county government.

Here’s some other highlights from the show:

Lippmann talked about how Bell was able to forge his coalition to defeat incumbent Bob McCulloch.

O’Donoghue discussed her experience in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after police officers shot and killed Alton Sterling in 2016. She also detailed how other states have responded to the activism that followed Michael Brown’s death.

Rosenbaum explained how a backlash to the protests resonated in Jefferson City and around the country.

And all three reporters take stock of where the post-Ferguson policy push goes from here.

The podcast is sponsored by the St. Louis-based law firm of Capes Sokol.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Rachel Lippmann on Twitter: @rlippmann

Follow Julie O’Donoghue on Twitter: @jsodonoghue