Politically Speaking: What Happened — And What Didn’t Happen — During The 2019 Special Session

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jaclyn Driscoll and the Kansas City Star’s Crystal Thomas review this past week’s special session.

Gov. Mike Parson wanted lawmakers to deal with a vehicle sales tax technicality as they gathered for veto session. Legislators ended up following through on that request without too much trouble.

But some Democrats contended that lawmakers should have been called back into session to deal with a rash of gun violence in St. Louis and Kansas City. Parson declined to do that, though both the governor and GOP legislative leaders have promised to tackle the issue when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

Here are some of the things talked about during the podcast:

What Republicans and Democrats had to say about the vehicle sales tax legislation that passed on Friday.

What House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, plans to do to have a gun-violence proposal ready by next January.

The reaction to Parson’s decision to run for a full four-year term.

