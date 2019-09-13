 Politically Speaking: What Happened — And What Didn’t Happen — During The 2019 Special Session | St. Louis Public Radio
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: What Happened — And What Didn’t Happen — During The 2019 Special Session

By & & Crystal Thomas 53 minutes ago
  • House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, speaks with reporters on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, about the special session on a vehicle sales tax measure.
On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jaclyn Driscoll and the Kansas City Star’s Crystal Thomas review this past week’s special session.

Gov. Mike Parson wanted lawmakers to deal with a vehicle sales tax technicality as they gathered for veto session. Legislators ended up following through on that request without too much trouble.

But some Democrats contended that lawmakers should have been called back into session to deal with a rash of gun violence in St. Louis and Kansas City. Parson declined to do that, though both the governor and GOP legislative leaders have promised to tackle the issue when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

Here are some of the things talked about during the podcast:

  • What Republicans and Democrats had to say about the vehicle sales tax legislation that passed on Friday.
  • What House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, plans to do to have a gun-violence proposal ready by next January.
  • The reaction to Parson’s decision to run for a full four-year term.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jaclyn Driscoll on Twitter: @DriscollNPR

Follow Crystal Thomas on Twitter: @bycrystalthomas

Politically Speaking
2019 Missouri Legislature
Mike Parson
Crystal Quade
Gun Violence
