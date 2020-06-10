 Politically Speaking: Yinka Faleti Discusses Secretary Of State Bid — And Protests For Black Lives | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Yinka Faleti Discusses Secretary Of State Bid — And Protests For Black Lives

By & 15 minutes ago

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, Yinka Faleti, the Democratic nominee for secretary of state, joins the program to discuss his bid for the office, as well as the burgeoning protest movement for police accountability. 

Credit Courtesy of Yinka Faleti

Faleti’s appearance on the podcast kicks off an effort to have all of Missouri’s major statewide candidates on Politically Speaking. The two Democratic contenders for attorney general, Elad Gross and Rich Finneran, are slated to record episodes later this month — and we’ll be reaching out to GOP and Democratic candidates to be on the show in the coming weeks. 

On the show, Faleti talked about:

  • His background as a Nigerian immigrant who graduated from West Point and eventually came to St. Louis for a law degree. He said his experience living in poverty provided him with a baseline of how he views public service.
  • The protests that have sprung up across the state and country since the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Faleti said the demands to hold police accountable for misconduct against black people are becoming more mainstream, more so than after Michael Brown’s killing in 2014.
  • Legislation expanding the absentee balloting process. Faleti is glad that Gove Mike Parson, a Republican, signed the measure last week but is concerned that many people who want to vote absentee will have to have their ballots notarized. 
  • Protecting the ballot initiative process, which has come under fire from some Republican lawmakers who want to require a higher vote percentage to amend the Missouri Constitution. Faleti said it should remain a simple majority.

Faleti immigrated to the U.S. when he was 7 and lived in various states before settling in Texas. After graduating from high school two years early, Faleti went on to the U.S. Military Academy. He served in the Army and was sent overseas twice, before and after the 9/11 terrorists attacks.

Once his Army career was finished, Faleti earned a law degree from Washington University and practiced at the Bryan Cave law firm. He went on to become a senior vice president at the United Way of Greater St. Louis and the executive director of Forward Through Ferguson. Forward Through Ferguson is the successor nonprofit to the Ferguson Commission, which came up with a host of policy recommendations after Brown’s death.

Faleti is taking on Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is unopposed in the GOP primary.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jaclyn Driscoll on Twitter: @DriscollNPR

Follow Yinka Faleti on Twitter: @yinka_faleti

Tags: 
Yinka Faleti
2020 Elections
Politically Speaking
Top Stories
Absentee voting
George Floyd

Related Content

A few years in, ongoing work of Forward Through Ferguson still urgent – and difficult

By Aug 9, 2018
Forward Through Ferguson catalysts (from left) Yinka Faleti, Karishma Furtado and David Dwight discussed their organization’s newly released assessment of progress toward racial equity in the St. Louis region.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

For members of the Forward Through Ferguson team, the past few years have been full of work that feels important and exciting – and also excruciatingly slow.

The organization this week unveiled its “State of the Report,” a tool that aims to quantitatively track progress toward racial equity in light of the initial Ferguson Commission, and in only five of 47 key areas does the data suggest significant change thus far.

“There’s definitely frustration in [the ongoing work] and always a hope that things can be more urgent,” David Dwight, senior strategy and partnerships catalyst, said on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air. “At the same time, I think we’ve had to find excitement in those who are implementing the calls to action from the report [and] to see the way that our region has taken on racial equity.”

For Candidates, Campaigning In The Age Of Coronavirus Can Be Tricky

By Apr 13, 2020
April 13, 2020 Yinka Faleti Michelle Sherod
Provided by the candidates

Yinka Faleti began preparing for a run for office long before the coronavirus pandemic upended life in Missouri. But now he finds himself as the Democratic nominee for Missouri secretary of state even as he navigates a situation common to many St. Louisans in this bizarre time — working with his wife, a director at Wells Fargo Advisors, to care for and educate their four children at home.

It’s not easy. Faleti’s communications manager says they were recently on a 1 a.m. conference call. 

And home-schooling duties are just one way COVID-19 has shaken up Faleti’s schedule. Now, instead of angling for meet and greets, he’s trying to connect with donors on social media. He recently hosted a virtual town hall on Facebook.  

Missouri Governor Signs Bill Making Absentee Voting Easier For Some In Pandemic

By & Jun 4, 2020
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has approved a petition to allow Missouri voters to decide whether to expand Medicaid.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed legislation allowing people at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus to vote absentee without needing an additional notarized statement. 

“Any Missourian affected by COVID-19 should still be able to vote, including those who are sick or considered at-risk,” Parson said in a statement. “I applaud Senator Dan Hegeman, Representative Dan Shaul, and the rest of the legislature for taking this important step, which provides Missourians with a safe and secure way to vote while still safeguarding our elections and ballot process.”

Ferguson Elects Its First African American Mayor

By Jun 3, 2020
Ella Jones was elected as Ferguson's first African-American mayor on June 2, 2020.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Voters in Ferguson shattered a barrier on Tuesday by electing Ella Jones as the city's first African American mayor, a milestone for a community that’s been at the center of race and policing issues in the St. Louis region for nearly six years.

Jones will also be the first woman to hold the position. 

Jones defeated fellow Councilwoman Heather Robinett to succeed James Knowles III, who was barred by term limits from running again. She’ll lead a city that’s struggling financially from coronavirus-related shutdowns — and repairing damage to businesses over the weekend that came after George Floyd protests.