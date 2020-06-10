Pope Francis Names Next Archbishop of St. Louis

Nearly a year after St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson announced his retirement, Pope Francis has named his successor.

Mitchell Rozanski, the current Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield, Massachusetts, will succeed Carlson as the next Archbishop of St. Louis.

Carlson submitted his resignation to the Pope last year, after turning 75, the mandatory age of retirement for the position. He has served as Archbishop for the Archdiocese of St. Louis since 2009.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at the Cathedral Basilica to introduce Rozanski.

