 Pope Francis Names Next Archbishop Of St. Louis, As Robert Carlson Steps Down | St. Louis Public Radio

Pope Francis Names Next Archbishop Of St. Louis, As Robert Carlson Steps Down

By 1 hour ago
  • Archbishop Robert Carlson, center, has led the Archdiocese of St. Louis since 2009.
    Archbishop Robert Carlson, center, has led the Archdiocese of St. Louis since 2009.
    Archdiocese of St. Louis

Updated at 11:35 a.m. June 10

Nearly a year after St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson announced his retirement, Pope Francis has named his successor.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of the Diocese of Springfield, Massachusetts, will succeed Carlson as the next archbishop of St. Louis. 

Carlson submitted his resignation to the pope last year after turning 75, the mandatory age of retirement for the position. The Minnesota native has led the St. Louis Archdiocese, one of the largest Catholic communities in the country, since 2009.

During a press conference Wednesday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Carlson described his successor as a leader with a “zeal for evangelization.”

“You are receiving from the Holy Father a true man of God,” said Carlson, who will temporarily serve as apostolic administrator, according to the archdiocese. “I believe that in a time like we’re going through now, a fresh leader is exactly what we need.”

St. Louis Archbishop-elect Mitchell Rozanski, left, greets Pope Francis during a meeting of U.S. bishops at the Vatican last year.
Credit Vatican

Rozanski, 61, has led the Springfield diocese since 2014, a period during which it has fielded allegations of sexual abuse against a former bishop and two priests. Previously, he served as a priest and auxiliary bishop in his hometown of Baltimore. 

He acknowledged that he will begin his tenure during a “troubled time” in the U.S., when many are grappling with the “effects of the COVID-19 virus, the death of Mr. George Floyd and the sad spectre of racism that tears at the very fabric of our country.” 

Over the next several months, Rozanski said he plans to spend time learning about the needs of the St. Louis Catholic community and its members' “hopes and dreams.”

“I don’t think I can come here with a set agenda,” Rozanski said. “I’ve got a learning curve, and I know that.”

He will be installed as archbishop of St. Louis during a Mass service tentatively scheduled for Aug. 25.

Follow Shahla on Twitter: @shahlafarzan

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Archdiocese of St. Louis
Roman Catholic Church
Robert Carlson
Religion

Related Content

'We Haven't Gone Away': St. Louis Drive-Thru Confession Offers Absolution And Connection

By May 11, 2020
A congregant pulls up a chair to St. Francis of Assisi's drive-thru confessional on May 11, 2020. Father Anthony Yates and George Staley take turns manning the window three days a week, to provide spiritual solace for parishioners during the pandemic.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

The Confession window at St. Francis of Assisi doesn’t look all that different from a fast food drive-thru, except for a tiny sign taped to a traffic cone that reads “The Priest Is In.”

The Archdiocese of St. Louis halted most in-person services in March, as part of an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Soon after, priests at St. Francis of Assisi in Oakville devised a creative way to stay connected with parishioners: a drive-thru Confession window. 

'Are We Prepared?': St. Louis Faith Leaders Strengthen Security Following Attacks

By Jan 16, 2020
Fellowship of Wildwood, a baptist church in west St. Louis County, allows certain trained congregants to carry weapons. Church leaders say their volunteer security team helps provide peace of mind to the congregation.
Shahla Farzan | St. Louis Public Radio

It’s hard to tell who has a gun at Fellowship of Wildwood church, unless you’re really looking.

The men stand silently at the edge of the crowd, as worshippers shrug off their heavy winter coats and sip from paper coffee cups before the Sunday service. 

Nicknamed the “sheepdog ministry,” the group of about a dozen volunteers provide armed protection for churchgoers at Fellowship of Wildwood.

Attacks on religious spaces have become a troubling new reality, leaving congregations to grapple with how to respond. While some train congregants or hire armed guards, other faith leaders in St. Louis have resisted the idea of allowing guns inside houses of worship. 