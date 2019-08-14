 Prison Inmates Want Treatment For Hepatitis C While Waiting For Lawsuit To Be Heard | St. Louis Public Radio

Prison Inmates Want Treatment For Hepatitis C While Waiting For Lawsuit To Be Heard

The ACLU and the MacArthur Justice Center of Missouri are asking a judge to order the expedited treatment of prison inmates infected with the hepatitis C virus. 

They’ve filed a class-action lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Corrections and its private medical provider, Corizon, but that may not get started for another year. 

“What we’re asking for is, in a sense, to provide emergency relief to provide treatment to some of the class members while the litigation proceeds because there is a threat of irreparable harm to these folks if you don’t provide treatment now,” said Amy Breihn with MacArthur

The ACLU estimates close to 5,000 inmates in Missouri prisons are infected with hepatitis C.
Credit File photo | Thomas Hawk | Flickr

The lawsuit claims that MDOC and Corizon are not treating several thousand inmates infected with hepatitis C which is leading to chronic and severe problems and even death. 

“Their (MDOC’s) explanation thus far is that they’re prioritizing people for treatment,” Breihn said. “They’re treating the sickest first. But, they’re treating it at such an incredibly slow rate that there are people dying.” 

Hepatitis C is the most common blood-borne illness in the United States and can lead to a variety of symptoms including fatigue and mild illness to cirrhosis and liver cancer. With antiviral drugs, hepatitis C can be treated effectively more than 90 percent of the time. 

There’s been two days of testimony in Cole County Circuit Court, but Breihn said the most compelling in her opinion, came from two Corizon doctors.

“They both testified under oath that if they could, they would treat everybody in Missouri prisons who has chronic hepatitis C with these direct acting antiviral drugs,” she said.

The Missouri Department of Corrections said they donot comment on ongoing litigation. 

The hearing is set to wrap up on Friday and the judge is expected to make a decision shortly after.

