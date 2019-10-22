 Pritzker, IDOT Officials Tout $23 Billion For Road And Bridge Construction | St. Louis Public Radio

Pritzker, IDOT Officials Tout $23 Billion For Road And Bridge Construction

By Sam Dunklau | NPR Illinois 5 minutes ago
  • Flanked by Illinois Department of Transportation officials and state lawmakers, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces details of statewide road and bridge construction at IDOT Headquarters in Springfield on Monday. 10/21/19
    Flanked by Illinois Department of Transportation officials and state lawmakers, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces details of statewide road and bridge construction at IDOT Headquarters in Springfield on Monday.
    Sam Dunklau | NPR Illinois

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday released details for how it plans to spend billions of dollars on road construction in the coming years.

State lawmakers have given the department $23.5 billion dollars to fix up and add to Illinois’ network of highways and bridges, many of which are in bad shape. A majority of that money is coming directly from the state — from things like the gas tax, which doubled earlier this year — and will help pay off loans to finance many of the major projects.

Officials say new money from the gas tax and other sources is already being well-spent. Voters approved a change to the state constitution in 2016 that requires all transportation-related taxes to be devoted to transportation needs.

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, said the road construction program, outlined in IDOT's latest Multi Year Plan, is the largest Illinois has undertaken in recent history.

“It’s the first our state has seen in over a decade," he said. "For years, this state has allowed its critical infrastructure to crumble..but not this year.”

The announcement comes as federal investigators have cited IDOT employees in a wide-ranging probe into politicians, construction companies and others — including one of the lawmakers who led negotiations on the construction program, State Sen. Martin Sandoval.

Governor J.B. Pritzker has vowed to make sure everything about the program is above-board.

IDOT officials said the increase in spending should allow for more regular road maintenance, which Pritzker touted as a long-term improvement.

This is a grand slam for taxpayers, because we are saving them billions of dollars while also extending the life of our roads and bridges and improving public safety," he said.

George Alexander is a construction worker at IDOT. He said the windfall of expected road work means his job is now more secure.

“It’s a great economy booster, and it’s a great morale booster on the job site because everyone is happy because they can pay their bills and live life the way that you’re supposed to live it," he told a crowd of reporters.

Illinois' DOT says it will get some minor work started this year, with bigger projects starting in 2020 and beyond.

Over the next few years, the state plans to build or improve more than 4,200 road miles across Illinois.

Sam Dunklau is a reporter with NPR Illinois

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Rebuilt Illinois
Metro East
Illinois Department of Transportation
J.B. Pritzker
Don DeWitte
Top Stories

Related Content

7 Miles Of I-255 Will Close For Construction In 2020 — Here’s Where And When

By 7 hours ago
The Missouri Department of Transportation says commuters should expect delays along interstates 44, 70 and 270.
FLICKR | ALEXANDER SVENSSON

BELLEVILLE — The Illinois Department of Transportation will completely close a seven-mile stretch of Interstate 255 early next year. 

The major rehabilitation project spans Illinois Route 15 to Collinsville Road and includes resurfacing, significant bridge repairs and other safety improvements.

Eastbound Poplar Street Bridge Lane To Be Closed Later This Month For Roadwork

By Hana Muslic | Belleville News-Democrat Jul 8, 2019
Work on the eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge between July 15-29 will cause traffic backups. July 8, 2019
Derik Holtmann | Belleville News-Democrat

Drivers who use the Poplar Street Bridge to go from St. Louis to East St. Louis may want to find another way beginning next week as two eastbound lanes will be closed for two weeks in July for roadwork.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 55/64 to southbound Illinois 3 will be closed as workers repair the surface of the ramp. The work begins early morning on July 15 and will last until July 29. A marked detour utilizing Barack Obama Avenue will be in place during the closure period.