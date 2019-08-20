From Private Homes To Rented Spaces, Pop-Up Restaurants Make Their Mark On St. Louis Food Scene

The underground pop-up restaurant scene is growing, and St. Louis is no exception. Pop-ups are a way for amateur chefs to experiment with selling their cuisine without the commitment of daily catering and operating from a brick-and-mortar shop. They also help talented newcomers build a following and give diners a chance to taste the latest and greatest.

They are set up in the kitchens of established restaurants, held in a private homes and can even be found on a downtown roof. They provide a chance for chefs to test the waters. Established local chefs like Gerard Craft, Michael Gallina and Mike Randolph host pop-ups around a new opening or to scratch a creative itch, while others like Logan Ely use them to test a market and figure out how to run a business.

St. Louis on the Air’s latest Sound Bites segment with Sauce Magazine explored how and why people start their own pop-ups, and how patrons can find them. Joining the conversation were Sauce managing editor Heather Hughes – and pop-up owners Chelsie Hellige of Spirit House and Steven Pursley of Ramen x Rui.

Listen to the full discussion:

"St. Louis on the Air" Extra

Producer Lara Hamdan recently spoke to restaurant owners Charlene Lopez-Young and Darren Young of The Fattened Caf about how they went about establishing their Filipino-American barbecue pop-up:

St. Louis on the Air producer Lara Hamdan spoke with Charlene Lopez-Young and Darren Young of The Fattened Caf at the scene of their Filipino-American barbecue pop-up at Craft Beer Cellar in south St. Louis.

